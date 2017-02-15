A bit of advice for Joe Root

Photo by Sarah Ansell

Photo by Sarah Ansell

If there’s one thing the England captain generally lacks, it’s advice from random members of the public. Fortunately for Joe Root, we are prepared to step in and fill that void.

It’s a little-known fact that our critically-acclaimed Club Captain’s Handbook for All Out Cricket was originally penned as a guide to being England captain. Tweak the headline and standfirst and replace the phrase ‘everyone at the club’ halfway down the page with ‘England fans’ and that’s it – job done. You can now see the piece as it was originally envisaged.

If you’re Joe Root, pay close attention to our words. Feel the anxiety well up in you as the scope of what you must now master dawns on you.

Everyone else, settle down with your halloumi and tomato Staffordshire oatcakes (which were inspired by last week’s café barmcake) and enjoy our wisdom free from the pressures of having to captain England yourself.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root’s back Not as in ‘returned’ because he hasn’t been away. We’re more worried that he might...
  2. Root and Stokes – a certain chemistry Alchemy was when they used to try and turn base metals into gold. It was...
  3. Joe Root still struggling to get out in single figures When Joe Root made 254 against Pakistan earlier this year, there was much talk of...

February 15, 2017 / / 3 appeals

England cricket news

Previous post
I Don’t Like Cricket, I Hate It – the new England Test captain edition

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

3 Appeals

  1. Sam

    February 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Is that byline picture really you?

    Reply
  2. Howe

    February 15, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Surely the best advice is not to play South Africa at home.

    Oh.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑