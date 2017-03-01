A poor pitch? And Australia won?

Cricket pitch (CC licensed by Anders Sandberg via Flickr)

Cricket pitch (CC licensed by Anders Sandberg via Flickr)

The Pune pitch on which Australia beat India was rated poor on the grounds that it gave too much assistance to spinners.

This is a paradox.

Australia made 260 and 285.

Australia did.

Australia.

Australia, with their leaden hands and their be-aggressive-but-patient-and-show-a-bit-of-mongrel-and-play-in-this-one-specific-way-but-find-your-own-method approach to facing spin bowling. They managed to make more runs than the opposition and yet the pitch was rated poor.

How can this possibly be?

Chris Broad, the match referee, cited a loose surface at both ends with spinners’ deliveries exploding from the surface early in the match.

One can only presume that Australia’s random gameplan generator for facing spin bowling for once struck gold.

Seemed a good pitch to us.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook5Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Australia should probably stop doctoring their own pitches
  2. Australia fail on a flat pitch
  3. Poor Izatullah Dawlatzai
  4. Glamorgan’s pitch for the first Ashes Test
  5. How will Australia win Tests in India?

March 1, 2017 / / 3 appeals

Australia cricket news, India cricket news

Previous post
How much does Rahkeem Cornwall weigh?
Next post
A new source of images – so obviously we just went and found a load of Rob Key photos

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

3 Appeals

  1. Sam

    March 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    As far as I could tell, Matt Renshaw only had a loose surface at one end.

    Reply
    • Mike

      March 1, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Close to the line, Sam. Not over it, but headbutting it for sure.

      ‘Exploding’

      Hope there was no line when poor Matty Renshaw got those runs – imagine the dilemma.

      Reply
  2. JB

    March 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Steady on KC, you’ll be saying the game’s weighted in favour of the batsmen next.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑