Australia suffer forestation

That’s our way of saying they were Wooded.
We wrote about the benefits of having Adil Rashid in your side a couple of days ago. Mark Wood offers something similar.
Remember how the middle over used to be? It was like the batsmen saw everything in high-definition and everything moved smoothly and predictably.
Wood and Rashid make it more like you’re watching a shonky internet stream. Everything’s jerky and irritating and every time you settle, there’s another bout of buffering. Eventually you lose your rag and clog a full toss to cover.
They weren’t the only ones to successfully derail an innings either. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan thought he’d take wickets with his first two balls and then just kind of carried on from there.
June 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm
Wood shall hereafter be named Oaks. Stokes, Woakes and Oaks sounds an awesome bowling attack.
Congrats on your meteoric rise to 9th in the ICC fantasy league your Maj. Stokes did you proud.
Any news about the fantasy league on Hippity and other regular contributors to this blog? Mike seems to have gone a bit quiet.
June 11, 2017 at 4:10 am
2 NR and 3 DL method winners out of 10 matches. Sigh.