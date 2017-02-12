Bangladesh three long sessions away from Test series victory over India

Relatively speaking. Escape with a draw and that’s basically a win for the tourists, isn’t it? And being as it’s a one Test series, that would also mean a Bangladesh series victory. Again, relatively speaking.

Three sessions seems an awful long time when you’ve only got seven wickets left though. Three fifth day sessions. Three fifth day sessions with R Ashwin bowling at you. When you’re Bangladesh.

So, in other words India are seven wickets away from victory. In fact, being as most of you will read this on the daily email which won’t go out until mid-morning on Monday, check the scorecard – India have probably won.

It’ll be funny if they don’t though. All these big India tours this season and Bangladesh were the ones who stood the best chance of escaping with a draw.

February 12, 2017 / / 2 appeals

Bangladesh, India cricket news

Previous post
Virat Kohli dealing in daddies and doubles

2 Appeals

  1. Uday

    February 12, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Bangladesh have played well too. Decent batting let down by horrible fielding. Had they not let so many chances go in the field, this match could have been a lot closer.

    Mushfiqur reminds me a bit of Mahela in the way his neck seems to disappear when in his batting stance.

