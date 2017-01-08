Critics are calling our latest masterpiece ‘small-minded’ and ‘petty’

It’s great when your work has a real impact on someone. Our latest Twitter round-up has really hit home with Cricinfo reader, Big Frank.

Big Frank says: “First time I’ve read this particularly column -and the last.Small minded petty digs at international sportsmen who work hard to get and stay at the level where they are,plus the stick they have to take from the media.”

Petty and small-minded is pretty much what we were gunning for, so we take Big Frank’s words as a massive compliment.

He didn’t even take issue with the unusually faecal nature of much of this week’s subject matter.

1 Appeal

  1. Howe_zat

    January 8, 2017 at 11:16 am

    OZHORSE contributes:

    “@BigFrank, Are your comments a BigPrank? Are you giving this a BigCrank? Giving the ‘ol leg a BigYank?
    To Alex the author, I give a BigThank Each week, its laughs in the BigBank
    So BigFrank, you get a BigSpank ‘Cause you’re a bit of a BigPlank”

    What a time to be alive.

    Reply

