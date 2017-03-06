Did India give Australia a 1.4 Test head start?

It would seem a bit much to give the opposition a 1.4 Test head start in a three Test series. The finish line could be crossed with little more than a trip and a fall.

Apparently this is a four Test series though, so perhaps India aren’t quite as devil-may-care as we assumed they were when we first embarked on this article.

The home team allowed Australia the first Test and the majority of the first half of the second. Now they’ve tied their shoelaces and are lumbering into action.

As the rest of the series plays out, it’ll be interesting to see whether the gift of such a sizeable head start turns out to be complacent foolhardiness or entirely justified contempt.

  1. Aditya

    March 6, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    It is a four match series, O King. So it is probably a bit less than a bit much. Though a bit more than not much.

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      March 6, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      It is?

      Now, to be clear, this article is what is known as “inaccurate news” not “fake news.”

      We didn’t set out to deceive our readers – we’re just incompetent.

      Editing…

  2. Ged

    March 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    In my capacity as “distraction spambot”, as Mike so kindly put it…

    …or “serendipity feature” as I prefer to describe it…

    …I returned to the All Saints Road with Dumbo today to collect some more baritone ukulele strings (DGBE) and was reminded of Dumbo’s classic report:

    http://www.kingcricket.co.uk/lords-net-practice-journey-report/2016/04/25/

    I am delighted to inform readers that there was no police intimidation for us today.

