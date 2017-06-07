England are taking swigs of Adil Rashid again and it’s made them a better team

England are also through to the semi-finals. A handful of percussive mid-sized innings and some hearty bowling were enough to dispatch New Zealand.
Jason Roy was still there, continuing his ill-advised experiments with flips and flicks, and Adil Rashid was back. England’s template was therefore pretty much back in place after a brief reversion to darker days for that Bangladesh match.
The home team don’t necessarily expect great things from their batsmen. They really just hope that at least a couple of them will come good and that the rest don’t waste too much time.
Roy is at least fulfilling the second part of that – although with the forced and unforced absences of Chris Woakes and David Willey having grown the team an actual tail, they won’t want too many others to join him. We do however suspect that should Roy revert to trying to hit the ball in front of him, all will be well.
For his part, Rashid gave the team stumpings off wides. A lot of England fans remain suspicious of this kind of thing, but when batsmen find life predictable and predictable is enough that they’ll be able to chase down your score, you need to make things unpredictable.
The range of possibilities when the ball leaves Rashid’s hand is great. And if for some reason Eoin Morgan were to feel that this were disadvantageous on any given occasion, he could always bowl someone else.
Better to have the hip flask in the desk drawer and not quaff from it than to find yourself enduring a difficult day at the office with no perfectly healthy liquid coping mechanism at your disposal – that’s what we always say/slur.
June 7, 2017 at 10:39 am
One of the similar posts was this http://kingcricket.blogspot.co.uk/2006/08/tip-adil-rashid-england.html
Comparing him to Flintoff in order to be an absurd exaggeration might be very ‘of its time’. For me the abiding impression of Freddie is that one series and the what might have been.
June 7, 2017 at 6:20 pm
i wonder what happened to jugglingwithhotpotatos. A great name that.
June 7, 2017 at 11:04 am
Suspicious? Not a bit of it. More of this sort of thing! Also: run-outs off no-balls.
June 7, 2017 at 11:52 am
Contrived/absurd food-or-drink-based analogies for England players are one of the top three things I visit this site for (uninterested cats and hubristic Aussie-bashing being the others). More of this sort of thing!
June 7, 2017 at 11:59 am
Such as Ian Bell the wooden spoon?
June 7, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Perfect! That is magnificent, and he’s also into spooning the verb (i.e. spooned one to cover).
Someone else was recently removed from the freezer in incremental portions when required, but I’ve Diane Abbotted the exact figure in question.
June 7, 2017 at 3:04 pm
It was Nick Compton.
June 7, 2017 at 12:55 pm
Dead rubber in the next game. Do England give Willey and Barstow a run out? Or stick with the same XI?
June 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Not sure. Do we really want to see those Aussies getting Willey out, Jonny on or not?
June 7, 2017 at 6:36 pm
you could substitute deKock out of your fantasy league XI to get Willy in and make Johnny your power player.
June 7, 2017 at 2:19 pm
Keep it the same and bury the Aussies. There is no value in letting an Australian team get even the slightest sense that England are unprepared for your shit.
June 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm
I don’t think bringing those two in would weaken the team though. Barstow for Roy would probably strengthen it, as would Willey for Wood/Ball in my opinion.
June 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm
Bairstow
June 7, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Hmmm…I thought I was getting autocorrected but it seems I just can’t spell Bairstow. Though it’s now starting to look wrong even when it’s right.
June 7, 2017 at 3:43 pm
I see Pakistan are Pakistanning again.
June 7, 2017 at 4:40 pm
But are they good-Pakistanning or Bad-Pakistanning? Which would make them either good at Bad-Pakistanning or bad at Good-Pakistanning. Good stuff either way.
From another bat’n’ball sport but relevant:
“The frustration is starting to show from Nishikori now as he makes another couple of errors. Head thrown back.”
Bestial roars all round!
June 7, 2017 at 5:14 pm
Stumped off a wide is one of my favourite modes of dismissal.
When I had the honour/privilege to have The Tasmanian Devil keeping to my right arm orthodont filth, Taz would occasionally give me a little nod of the head and I’d send one down leg side with predictably hilarious results.
June 7, 2017 at 8:25 pm
Talking about spinners – http://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/virender-sehwag-had-a-demoralising-effect-on-me-ravichandran-ashwin/articleshow/59031961.cms?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ETFBMain
June 7, 2017 at 8:27 pm
And ICYMI – http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/virender-sehwag-sends-in-two-line-cv-for-india-coach-job-bcci-coa-stunned-1423719.html
June 7, 2017 at 8:39 pm
Specifically, bowling ‘unpredictable’ ‘best rubbish’ to take wickets.
June 7, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Hadn’t seen that first one. Excellent reasoning from Ashwin.