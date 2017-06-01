England go with a bit of right-arm fast-medium

‘Will four right-arm fast-medium bowlers be sufficient?’ England apparently asked themselves before the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy.
‘No, better make it five,” they concluded, for reasons that were clear to no-one.
It was very odd. One of the few things we said about England’s likely strategy for this tournament was that they seemed very keen to field a varied attack. They had a left-arm swing bowler, a leg-spinner, a fast bowler and a finger spinner to offset the inevitable right-arm fast-medium.
So what did they do for the first match of the tournament? They picked five – FIVE – right-arm fast-medium bowlers, binning their left-armer and the leg-spinner who’s been taking all the wickets and playing all the games.
That number of right-arm fast-medium bowlers again: five.
And yes, we have reclassified Mark Wood as fast-medium for this assessment – because once you have four right-arm fast-medium bowlers, 5mph of extra pace really isn’t enough to distinguish you from the rest of them.
Much is said about England’s batting line-up. That’s the thing everyone seems to get all het up about, as if 300-plus scores are still some kind of unusual thing that only England have mastered. We’ve regularly heard that the batting is great and the bowling poor – but that’s really not the case.
What people overlook is that England have been putting out a bowling line-up that is shaped to defend large scores. That sounds stupid on the face of it, but it isn’t.
If you’re defending a low score, you need several bowlers ideally suited to the conditions, whereas when runs are there to be had – as they so often are in modern one-day internationals – no type of bowler will be ideally suited to the conditions. In these instances, variety can buy you a crucial advantage.
Worryingly, England started looking a bit fast-medium today.
June 1, 2017 at 3:56 pm
Fortunately Woakes made sure they effectively only had four. Good of him. At which point, the extra pace of Wood and Plunkett did make just enough difference.
Ball was the most right-arm fast-medium of the lot, and was treated as such.
June 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm
I was furious when I saw that line-up. And not just because I’ve picked Willey in my fantasy side. There’s a decent chance England will make 306 and make the bowling selection irrelevant, but I think it’s highly unlikely that Bangladesh would’ve made that many against England’s strongest attack.
It’s particularly frustrating because, as you say, it’s near enough impossible to fathom the reasoning behind it. It’s not like the players picked are actually better than those left out, so it’s not as if picking Willey and Rashid would’ve been simply for variety: they’re actually better ODI bowlers than Ball, Plunkett or Wood as well.
June 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm
Having picked Willey over Ball for the Puerile XI I was just as cross.
Ball was smacked around painfully today.
June 1, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Surely the thinking was that the Bangladesh batsmen could tonk a spinner into oblivion whereas they aren’t so run-scoring flash against fast-medium.
I’d save your anger for later games, if England go into one of those on a pitch like the Oval with the same type of bowling line up again.
But they won’t.
June 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm
David Willey’s confidence will doubtless rebound upon reading your words.
June 1, 2017 at 7:12 pm
June 1, 2017 at 7:13 pm
June 1, 2017 at 8:15 pm
Well, that was nice and comfortable. Almost a sense of inevitability to it (nothing to do with the batsmen, just that if you’ve got a team with 2 wicket down and 130 to win from 20 overs, its almost a given these days).
June 1, 2017 at 9:09 pm
