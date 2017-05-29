England need some E45 cream

After snatching the second one-day international, England decided to test the notion that they can now win from any position by giddily launching themselves towards 20-6 in the third.
Now 20-6 is definitely a score you can win from, but ideally you’d be fielding when it occurred. South Africa got this part of the equation correct and duly won the game.
On the telly, they said that England’s slump was due to an outbreak of ‘hard hands’.
Skincare is just the sort of marginal gain they really should be on top of. To address this weakness, we recommend that they stock up on E45 cream and/or take up nice cushy office jobs that don’t require them to do any heavy lifting.
May 29, 2017 at 8:36 pm
Kurtz could have pithily summed up the state of play before 11.30 am.
May 30, 2017 at 12:53 am
No couldn’t – he dead
May 30, 2017 at 6:38 am
I’m examining the picture and wondering whether it is fair that England have to play the multiball version of this game, whereas the Saffers don’t?
Perhaps Jason Roy hit the multiball switch by accident when he hit that glorious four at the start of the innings…the ball before the whole thing started to unravel at pace.
Still, if you are going to have one shocker per season, best make it the third match in a three match bilateral series that you have already won…that’s what I always say.
May 30, 2017 at 7:32 am
England seemed to get a grip slightly when SA introduced a bit of spin. I wonder whether if they’d continued with the seam onslaught SA would have despatched them for under a ton.
May 30, 2017 at 12:14 pm
Too much momentum can be a dangerous thing – just ask Princess Diana. England have wisely shed some momentum before it gets out of hand. Their next match is against the only country in the world to have been named after an 80s girl band (*), so they should be able to get some momentum back.
(*) Unless there’s a Bananarama Republic somewhere. And the Spice Islands doesn’t count because a) that’s a 90s band and b) it’s not a country.