Eoin Morgan to be Ireland Test captain?

“Even more than making it in Twenty20 or 50‑over cricket my real ambition has been to become a Test player,” said Eoin Morgan when England first gave him a shot at the five-day stuff.
After 16 Tests and two hundreds, it seems highly unlikely they’ll give him another go, but the ICC’s latest proposals would see Ireland become a Test nation. The country of his birth would surely give him a game, no?
A certain part of us would love to see Morgan up sticks and head home purely to see how forceful and obnoxious the “SEE! SEE! WE TOLD YOU HE WAS A TRAITOR!” response would be in those parts of the media that like to characterise him as a kind of national-anthem-scorning pseudo-Pietersen.
The truth is Ireland’s Test status wouldn’t be for another couple of years, even if it happens, and Morgan currently seems rather heavy-in with leading England’s short format sides anyway. A career-minded cricketer, you can’t really imagine him walking away from his current job.
This might be a possibility further down the line though. If nothing else, a Test match between England and an Ireland side led by a cold-eyed Morgan furious about media criticism would surely be well-attended. Even if they played it in April. Which they would.
February 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm
One again, top class hover caption, KC. Well done.
Meanwhile, I see no reason why Eoin Morgan shouldn’t be “The Celtic Kepler” in the fullness of time.
To paraphrase St Augustine, for both me and Eoin, “Lord, make me chaste/tested – but not yet!”
February 7, 2017 at 1:58 pm
February 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm
February 7, 2017 at 1:37 pm
I don’t understand the hatred of Morgan. I like him and would be happy to see him carry on as ODI skipper.
Many people don’t seem to have forgiven him for skipping Bangladesh. As if that were some sort of offence.
To sum up: cricket fans are angry people in need of therapy.
February 7, 2017 at 8:49 pm
Not just cricket fans. That’s social media for you.
February 7, 2017 at 7:32 pm
If, hypothetically, international scheduling permitted Morgan to play both Tests for Ireland and ODIs and T20s for England, does any rule prevent him from captaining both sides?
February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm
As things stand, a player could not represent one country in one or more formats and represent another country in another/other formats.