EXCLUSIVE! Rob Key’s position on snow revealed!

And by ‘exclusive’ we mean that we reported information that was already publicly available for a third party before pointing you towards it from here.
This week’s Twitter round-up has just gone up on Cricinfo. Critics are calling it ‘recently published and currently without comments’.
Needless to say, we’ve led with Rob Key and later on it also features something called ‘The Big Wedge’ which is surely deserving of your time.
If today’s King Cricket update and the somewhat ‘less is more’ nature of our entire output this week has left you wanting more, you might also think about signing up for Cricket Badger.
You’ve missed this week’s, but there should be another instalment around 10am next Friday. Critics are calling it ‘weekly’.
January 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm
Thanks for bringing us this joyous tidbit, on this of all depressing days (has WW3 started yet?!)
I was hoping Sir Robert of Key’s position on snow was flat on his arse having just fallen on it, but I’ve enjoyed that thought in my mind sufficiently.
Finally, it appears you have another new fan:
SQUARELEGS ON JANUARY 20, 2017, 14:58 GMT
Can someone enlighten me here? Is my browser not showing me something it should? Am I not initiated into some strange new fad or technology? All I can see in this article is a succession of often unconnected and seemingly largely inane comments, none of which seems remotely relevant to the title, and a number of hyphens inserted in between.
That’s either a stinging rebuke, or their browser’s not displaying the tweets. I prefer the former. Either way, more of this sort of thing please.
January 20, 2017 at 6:15 pm
Critics are calling it, “a succession of often unconnected and seemingly largely inane comments, none of which seems remotely relevant to the title, and a number of hyphens inserted in between.”
January 20, 2017 at 6:44 pm
Critics are also calling it, “incomprehensible blabber”, –
– – – –
—–
– but it is hard to tell whether they are referring to your blabber or the tweeters blabber…
…which makes the comment itself incomprehensible blabber. The circularity of this argument is doing my head in at this hour on a Friday.
January 20, 2017 at 9:04 pm
Bladderwrack
January 20, 2017 at 10:18 pm
Meaning of blabber in English. noun. one who reveals confidential information in return for money .
I found this in a Hindi dictionary, that doesn’t mean that bribery or other gambling misdeeds are involved.
January 22, 2017 at 11:00 am
This just in from Mr Hughes on TMS:
“Ravichandran Ashwin describes himself as a “cricket badger”. He admitted to me that he was sat in bed the other morning watching the women’s Big Bash.”
January 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm
I want to hate him. But I can’t. The new Murali? (Except his batting isn’t quite as entertaining.)