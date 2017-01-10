Has Alastair Cook stood down as England captain yet?

Only we’ll have to get something up about it pretty darn sharpish if he does. Our readers will doubtless have much to say about such a development.
Maybe we could publish some sort of ‘holding post’ instead, floating the possibility that Cook might stand down without actually stating that this has happened.
Latest:
- Alastair Cook is ‘preparing’ to stand down – The Telegraph
- Alastair Cook is ‘edging’ towards the exit – also The Telegraph
- Alastair Cook ‘ready’ to stand down – The Cricket Paper
He’s Schrodinger’s England captain.
January 10, 2017 at 12:25 pm
All technically true. In the words of Lisa Loeb “they’re dying since the day they were born.”