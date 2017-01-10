Has Alastair Cook stood down as England captain yet?

Only we’ll have to get something up about it pretty darn sharpish if he does. Our readers will doubtless have much to say about such a development.

Maybe we could publish some sort of ‘holding post’ instead, floating the possibility that Cook might stand down without actually stating that this has happened.

Latest:

Alastair Cook is ‘preparing’ to stand down – The Telegraph

Alastair Cook is ‘edging’ towards the exit – also The Telegraph

Alastair Cook ‘ready’ to stand down – The Cricket Paper

He’s Schrodinger’s England captain.