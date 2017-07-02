It rains more at night

This is the conclusion we drew from last week’s round of pink ball County Championship fixtures. Only one of four matches in the first division ended in a result – and even that one saw only 23 wickets fall.

Despite the experiment only resulting in the confounding situation where Essex are even more top, we’d like to see a lot more day-night cricket.

Clearly, that’s because of this kind of thing.

 

We believe this constitutes an unarguable case.

July 2, 2017

County cricket news

5 Appeals

  1. A P Webster

    July 2, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    In other strange cricketing ‘innovations’ – Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will be playing baseball (sort of) in London on Tuesday, the former on behalf of the mighty Boston Red Sox, and the latter for a team representing the LA Dodgers.

    Reply
  2. Ged

    July 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    My review of witnessing pink ball cricket (and more besides) is now up:

    http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/06/28/an-exploratory-mission-into-deepest-darkest-essex-prested-hall-and-chelmsford-27-28-june-2017/

    I agree with KC – more of this please.

    Reply
  3. Dan M

    July 3, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Speaking of Ballance, I could hardly have been more delighted to see him back in the frame for selection. Now England need to pick Rory Burns and the alphabet-straddling AZ Lees, bring back Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper, and have a bowling attack of Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Mason Crane, and my dream will have come true.

    Reply
    • Ged

      July 3, 2017 at 6:11 am

      Gosh, your dreams have a very specific selection policy, Dan M.

      Respect.

      Reply
      • Dan M

        July 3, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        It doesn’t have to be those specific players. 107 people have played first-class cricket in England this year who would fit. Those are just the most likely candidates, unless Ian Bell gets recalled.

        I have to say, I was much happier with the England lineup when it contained names like Trott, Prior, Swann, Bell and Finn.

