Jason Holder starts to play how you always imagined he would

India failed to chase down 190 against the West Indies and there were a couple of prominent reasons for this.

Firstly, MS Dhoni hit India’s slowest half-century in 16 years – although ‘hit’ seems an entirely inappropriate word to use for an innings of 54 off 114 balls. MS Dhoni bobbled India’s slowest half-century in 16 years. He was there until six balls to go too, so his soporific knock actually took in much of ‘the slog’ .

Another reason for India’s low score was Jason Holder.

When we first caught sight of Holder, we thought ‘ooh hell’ or something along those lines. Two metres tall, a seam bowler who could bat, we had visions of Curtly Ambrose as an all-rounder. After watching him play, he came across as more of an Angus Fraser/Chris Tavaré character.

While that would be many people’s dream cricketer, it was nevertheless an interesting contrast to one’s expectations. He was clearly a committed cricketer, but a labouring one to whom results didn’t appear to come easily.

For a long time the effort-plus-raw-ingredients-equals-results equation didn’t really add up for Holder, but the final part has been increasing in value for a while now. He took 5-27 against India and if he’s still coming on second or third change in Tests, here he was opening the bowling.

There’s more to come. Albeit probably in the form of a self-destructive diktat from the West Indies Cricket Board.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. So that’s why Jason Holder’s going to be Test captain
  2. Twenty20 World Cup starts with South African win
  3. Jason Roy is tinder
  4. Indian batsmen hit hundreds
  5. India lose home one-day international – West Indies win away

July 4, 2017 / / 1 appeal

India cricket news, West Indies

Previous post
It rains more at night
Next post
Dog’s eye view of baseball-bat-wielding thug David Gower

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

1 Appeal

  1. Edwardian

    July 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Stake, share or Noddy?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

King Cricket on Twitter

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑