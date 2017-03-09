Jason Roy wants England to be worse at one-day cricket

It’s happened again. Jason Roy wants to do things that will make England worse at cricket.
Ahead of the World T20, Roy appeared to lose sight of his role at the top of the order, which we likened to tinder. He said he wanted to give himself time, apparently unaware that any time he took would have to be stolen from his team-mates.
Similarly, talking about the 50-over game this week, he said: “I want to be that solid guy at the top of the order. Yes, quick 50s and 60s every now and then but big hundreds are at the forefront of my mind.”
That’s all well and good for Jason Roy, but if the best way of shaping his individual innings would be to exercise a degree of restraint early on, that’s not often going to be the best approach for the team innings.
Sometimes it might be, but by and large we’d suggest that England’s cause would be best served by Jason Roy hammering it from the off. When he does that, he not only intimidates the opposition, he also buys time for his team-mates down the order.
That gift is often vital. If everything goes smoothly and the team manages to employ the long handle throughout the innings, Roy’s initial pongo can be the difference between their total and the opposition’s. If there are hiccups along the way and there’s a need to stabilise the innings, quick early runs from Roy mean the middle-order has room for manoeuvre.
It’s not like Roy has a poor individual record anyway. Three hundreds in 36 innings is perfectly acceptable when combined with an average of over 40 and a scoring rate of over a run a ball. Why strive for solidity if it’ll round off the very edge that makes you so useful to the team?
March 9, 2017 at 12:29 pm
I move that ‘Jason Roy is Tinder’ be made point #11 of the KC manifesto. He looks a technically-sound but big-hitting biffer likely to feature at the top of the order in at least two international formats for a few years, which is possibly a more enduring notion than, for example, the County Championship having exactly two divisions.
March 9, 2017 at 12:49 pm
It’s not a manifesto point that there should be exactly two divisions. We actually think there should be three. The manifesto point is that the two divisions we currently have should be regarded differently on account of their being different.
March 9, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Maybe so, but the fact it has exactly two at present is the key premise of manifesto point #10, which would have to be at least amended should this increase to three. Unless, of course, you couldn’t be arsed, and left future visitors to the Kingdom to infer that the second-division-not-counting meant that, of course, the third division also did not count. I’d not have an issue with that.
March 9, 2017 at 4:07 pm
You’d hope they’d appreciate the sentiment and not be too literal, but who knows?
Don’t answer that. It was rhetoric.
March 9, 2017 at 5:52 pm
Was it? Was it really?!
17 off 19 for our Jason today almost the perfect numbers to prove absolutely nothing.
March 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm
He’s never going to be a plodder. If Roy gets a century, you can be sure it will have been done quickly and everyone else will have enough time to do what they do.
March 9, 2017 at 1:55 pm
This is exactly the point. What about when he doesn’t get a century? What about when he’s out for 25 off 40 because he’s taken to playing himself in, aiming for a century?
This is not his job. His job is not to give himself the best chance of making a hundred. His job is to give England the best chance of making a high score with individual hundreds of secondary importance.
It starts with aiming to be ‘that solid guy’ and ends with 25 off 40.
March 9, 2017 at 2:15 pm
My point was that maybe he won’t ever play himself in. If he goes hard every time (matron) sometimes he will score a very quick hundred, sometimes he will score a very quick 25, sometimes he’ll get a duck.
March 9, 2017 at 2:25 pm
We get the impression from what he says that he’s looking to become more consistent. Erring on the side of caution is generally how that pans out.
Doesn’t necessarily mean a big difference, but it’s an attitude that can keep on creeping.
March 9, 2017 at 1:21 pm
For Aussies like me you could replace the name “Roy” with “Finch” and it would resonate the same. Lately he has been fiddling around scoring 120 ball hundreds in losses when I would much rather see him get 40 ball 60s and let people like Smith ( Root) go deep.
March 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm
It’s the modern quandary. Players make their names doing one thing and then feel obliged to do more and become more ambitious, even when that compromises the very thing they’re known for.
March 9, 2017 at 6:44 pm
By ‘obliged’ do you mean ‘forcibly encouraged’ ie by coaches? Steven Finn case in point.
March 9, 2017 at 7:18 pm
Sometimes. Or sometimes just because they operate in an environment where people are encouraged to strive for constant improvement.
Improvement for Roy would be doing his current job better. The same volume of runs scored quicker would be an improvement, but somehow ‘more runs’ always seems to take precedence.
March 10, 2017 at 8:15 am
It’s sort-of the sporting equivalent of the Peter Principle:
The worst manifestation of it is taking your best player and promoting them to captain regardless of whether they show/have shown any leadership ability in the captaincy sense.
I cite the cases of Botham and Pietersen, yer maj.
The Roy ploy type-thing is a minor transgression compared with captaincy lunacy, but still a transgression, I agree.
In elite cricket, these quandaries tend to be as much if not more player driven than management driven. The players are bound to be ambitious characters; you don’t get that far in a professional sport like cricket unless you have a fair bit of ego and ambition about you.
Management often struggles to contain the excesses and sometimes makes matters worse by encouraging them inappropriately.