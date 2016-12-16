Joe Root still struggling to get out in single figures

Photo by Sarah Ansell

Photo by Sarah Ansell

When Joe Root made 254 against Pakistan earlier this year, there was much talk of how he’d cracked it; how he’d responded to the move to number three by adopting a newfound merciless approach. The responsibility of batting at three had firmed Root’s desire to eradicate errors and from now on he would transform all those fifties into daddy hundreds.

Even at the time, we thought: ‘Joe Root’s hit a double hundred before.’

Before that innings, Root was a batsman capable of double hundreds who made a lot of fifties – and he’s been much the same since. Today saw his seventh fifty in that period to go with one hundred.

It’s hard to say whether this ‘conversion’ thing is a problem or not. There are plenty who will say that Root should be reaching three figures more often, but maybe that’s not the freakish bit. Maybe Joe Root is an otherwise average batsman who is just uncommonly good at reaching double figures.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root chips in After England had beaten South Africa in the first Test, several pundits remarked that in...
  2. Joe Root survives the pea-rollers to welly a hundred despite not remotely being ‘due’ The 2015 Ashes started with a hail of bouncers. Double-bouncers, triple-bouncers and a few outright...
  3. Root and Stokes – a certain chemistry Alchemy was when they used to try and turn base metals into gold. It was...

December 16, 2016 / / 18 appeals

England cricket news, India cricket news

Previous post
Mop-up of the day – Steve Smith is the best player in the world
Next post
Spin bowling is all in the pelvis

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

18 Appeals

  1. Bert

    December 16, 2016 at 9:54 am

    His average is distinctly two-digit. In fact, his average is only two short of the average of all two-digit averages. Obviously, when I say average in this case, I mean mean. So what I mean is that the mean of all two digit averages is not far from his average, which means that he’s far from average, rather he’s a mean player.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      December 16, 2016 at 10:00 am

      This averages stuff: what do you mean?

      Reply
      • Edwardian

        December 16, 2016 at 10:05 am

        Sometimes modes and medians mean more than means

      • A P Webster

        December 16, 2016 at 11:26 am

        I’m enjoying the range of this discussion…

        Cricketing averages aren’t strictly the mean of scores, though, so when Bert says he means mean, I’m not sure that ‘mean’ means what he thinks mean means.

      • Deep Cower

        December 16, 2016 at 11:48 am

        Bert’s comments are usually spot on, but this one’s missed the mark. Nothing extraordinary, just a standard deviation.

      • Mike

        December 16, 2016 at 2:42 pm

        Don’t be so mean on Bert. He’s only (approximately) human, and besides he’s busy getting ready for Halloween next Sunday.

      • Edwardian

        December 16, 2016 at 3:26 pm

        If Root has been not out 12 times then this has to skew his average in his favour. Ispso facto, going up the order might hinder his mean score which conversely gave Phil Tufnell a reasonable ODI average.

  2. Marees

    December 16, 2016 at 10:26 am

    I think Root is not being selfish enough like Pietersen who was able to convert higher percentage of his fifties to hundreds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2016 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑