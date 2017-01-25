Lancashire’s Tom Smith succumbs to chronic back knack

If we weren’t actually first off the mark in lauding Tom Smith, we were there or thereabouts. He elicited that laudery by taking 3-29 on the first day of the 2006 season. Fortunately for us, Smith actually made his debut a year before, so we’re still not yet at the point where this website has spanned a player’s entire career. Give it time.

Smith becomes the second Lancastrian 2014 county player to watch to be forced into premature retirement by chronic back knack after Kyle Hogg failed to even see out that season.

It is sad. Smith had an extremely good 2014 and people finally started to notice a man whose name had never really helped his cause. He played for England Lions. He did well. The following season: back knack – and he never really recovered.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s the wafer thin possibility that Glen Chapple might be forced into a 2017 cameo as a result of an unexpected injury crisis. Glen managed to evade injury to such an extent that he managed to take 985 first-class wickets – about half of which came on the same rock hard Old Trafford pitch which shuddered Hogg and Smith’s bodies to a standstill.

Do it, Glen. Just nip in for one match and take a cheeky 15-for. Round it up.

January 25, 2017 / / 6 appeals

County cricket news

6 Appeals

  1. Bert

    January 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I read “laundry”. Something about him being all washed up or something.

    Reply
  2. Henwelder

    January 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Strong nostalgic feelings for the picture of ceefax on the Tom Smith link. I miss ceefax.

    Reply
    • Ged

      January 25, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      What was the significance of calling yourself Blue and Brown back then? Was it the colour of each of the two pairs of trousers?

      Reply
  4. Marees

    January 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Hope, he can stage a recovery, just so we can see the headline, “Tom Smith’s back”…

    Reply
    • A P Webster

      January 26, 2017 at 10:37 am

      “.., knack is still preventing him from returning.”

      I’ll miss Tom Smith – I voted for him as Lancashire player of the year once, maybe 2009?

      Reply

