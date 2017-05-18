Laurence Elderbrook benefits from the gift of time

For once the normally laborious aspect of cricketer errantry was swift. My squire, Darron-with-an-O, secured a slot for me with a local club within minutes of our setting off in my motorcar. I had anticipated a long morning roaming from club to club and so this development was most welcome.

An added advantage was that early arrival gave me more time to properly prepare. I asked the captain to give me ten minutes’ notice of when the match was about to start. This would give me enough time to complete my exercise regimen, allowing me to be perfectly prepared for my innings. With everything in place, I now spent my spare time relaxing with a small glass of gin.

At the appointed hour, the captain gave me the nod and I moved into the car park where I embarked upon my standard routine.

As I was essaying my twenty to thirty mad gambols, a small crowd formed, doubtless keen to pick up some tips. They seemed a band of merry souls, but their mood unexpectedly turned when I made to embark on a series of naked frisks.

Several of their number appeared to take issue with my approach and when I attempted to explain that it was impossible to satisfactorily complete frisks without exposing one’s rarities, they refused to believe me.

A somewhat fractious debate then took place after which I took it upon myself to depart, for the good of all involved. After instructing Darron to deliver my immaculate cream flannels to the motorcar, I headed inside to claim some victuals before exiting the scene with the serene dignity afforded to only the very few.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Laurence Elderbrook finds a new way to share his gift
  2. Laurence Elderbrook refines his method
  3. Laurence Elderbrook confronts a new challenge
  4. Laurence Elderbrook embarks upon a career as a ‘cricketer errant’
  5. Laurence Elderbrook gives a lesson in opening the batting

May 18, 2017 / / 5 appeals

Extras

Previous post
The pressure builds – a four-Test story of two opposing batsmen

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

5 Appeals

  1. Ged

    May 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Coincidentally, we had a conversation about naked cavorting last night, over dinner with friends.

    Daisy and I are all in favour of it, but only in the privacy of our own home. Kim and Jo really don’t fancy it at all.

    Indeed the only one of us around the table who did once try it in public is Micky. He was trying to get himself expelled from an institution he found overly regimented for his taste. The method worked well for him.

    Micky’s one and only attempt at playing cricket (he is a Belgian, bless him) was in one of our charity matches. After grazing in the less-frequented regions of the outfield for an hour or so, when a ball finally came his way, he attempted to set off at pace to stop the ball, only to pull up sharpish having tweaked a hammy.

    So when it was our turn to bat, we had to nurture an already confused and injured Belgian debutant through the intricacies of batting with a runner. It neither went well nor lasted long. But still he enjoyed himself.

    https://www.flickr.com/photos/ianlharris/8503288264/in/album-72157632840097675/

    If only Micky had undertaken some gambols or frisks before attempting to field the ball.

    Reply
  2. Exile

    May 19, 2017 at 6:48 am

    I don’t suppose Laurence managed to pick up one of these ‘accelerated citizenships for well-known cricketers’ during his sojourn in Australia, seasons past? A bit like Fawad ‘Fast-Track’ Ahmed? According to a certain David Warner, the locals may be struggling to raise a team later this year. Some argument about bus fares or something.

    Reply
  3. Mike

    May 19, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Laurence must be due now… a stack of runs are surely his for the taking as soon as these mystifying, cruel circumstances finally contrive in his favour and the world catches up with this trailblazer.

    In other news, it’s Bess vs Bearz, round 2…

    Reply
  4. nnn

    May 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    i need some victuals

    Reply
  5. BailOut

    May 19, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Much as I love Laurence’s sidekick-with-an-O (should that be sidekock-with-an-O, or does that only appear during the naked frisks?) I can’t help but thinking the canvas of Laurence’s further adventures would be enriched by an additional assistant.

    Does Laurence possess a cat who is indifferent to cricket? Or perchance a capybara?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑