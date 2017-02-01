MS Dhoni is officially capable of scoring a fifty in a T20 international

Ah, bless. He’d made a few in club cricket, but this was MS Dhoni’s first fifty in T20 internationals. Hopefully this is a first step towards a successful career on the big stage.

Speaking after the game, Dhoni may or may not have said: “This was my first fifty in T20 internationals. Hopefully this is a first step towards a successful career on the big stage.”

Not to be outdone, England claimed some sort of record or other by losing eight wickets for eight runs.

Six of them were taken by Yuzvendra Chahal as he returned the third-best figures in T20 internationals.

Chahal almost certainly didn’t observe: “Hopefully I can be the next Ajantha Mendis.”

4 Appeals

  1. Ged

    February 1, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    May I please be the first to congratulate you on your hover caption, KC? Worth the price of admission to this website alone.

    Reply
  2. Edwardian

    February 1, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Bring on the cricket season. Cutting grass on a ride-on with county cricket or TMS in my ear, Lord’s, a good lunch, wine, the short walk from Cambridge Station to Fenners. Idle thoughts, idle thoughts. . .

    Reply

