Or at least it could be seen that way if Australia didn’t already have a Steve O’Keefe. Nathan Lyon still bowled like one though.

You know that classic Steve O’Keefe thing; the one where you go to India and spin them out for under 200? Lyon did that. You know this already because you pay attention to these things.

India seem like a team in need of a change. It feels like they’ve been playing home Test matches on an almost weekly basis since about October.

They’re usually good at it, but in an effort to mix things up a bit, they’ve now decided to be bad it. Perhaps it’s the only way they can quench their thirst for change.

Bit embarrassing though. Australia are to all intents and purposes one good innings away from securing the series. Australia!

Ridiculous.