Roll up, roll up for our last ever Twitter round-up on Cricinfo

If there’s one thing we can say for our Twitter round-up column on Cricinfo, it’s that it clung on.
But no more. This week’s edition is the last.
Of all the cricket writing we’ve done, the Twitter round-up was the strangest. We can’t begin to explain the psychological impact of the trawling and sifting that was required to produce it. You’d also be surprised at just how long it took.
Then there was the readership. Normally when we do something that’s even relatively long-running, it builds a group of followers – people who check in each week. That never really seemed to happen. The majority of the few comments the column attracted were typically angry or quite obviously missing the point.
We honestly expected it to be binned ages ago, but it survived the death of Page 2 (Cricinfo’s satire section) and while we thought its days were numbered when it was made a fortnightly column, it turns out that happened all the way back in March 2013.
We honestly didn’t even know we’d been writing it that long.
The first issue actually appeared in April 2012 and it’s interesting to read it and contrast it with the latest.
We prefer the early format with subheadings, but it still suffers from the same problem we’ve always had in that the subject matter is fundamentally disjointed. In recent times, we’ve really tried to link the tweets together so that there’s some sort of thread running through them, but it’s tough-to-impossible. You’re totally at the mercy of what other people have said (and most of what’s said is either a retweet of an inspirational slogan, some none-too-subtle marketing, an unfunny in-joke with a friend, or a link to a photo on Instagram).
So unlike the much-loved Wisden Cricketer newsletter – which was reborn as Cricket Badger after it was cancelled due to something approaching popular demand – we’re not going to be reviving the Twitter round-up.
We will however pass on what we’ve learned, which is that Jimmy Neesham is pretty much the only cricketer worth following. Tino Best, Umar Akmal and Charles Dagnall have their very different moments. Also David Gower, when he can be bothered.
April 15, 2017 at 11:01 am
The first comment by Brett 5 years ago seems very prescient.
April 15, 2017 at 11:11 am
What comment by Brett?
April 15, 2017 at 11:15 am
Guessing he means the first comment by Bert, here:
http://www.kingcricket.co.uk/we-now-write-cricinfos-weekly-twitter-round-up/2012/04/26/
It is indeed a Bert classic and it was prescient indeed.
April 15, 2017 at 11:17 am
Ah, yes.
Well, quite.
April 15, 2017 at 11:06 am
Like you, KC, I am in two minds about the Twitter Roundup in all its glory.
But there are elements of it that I am missing already and which could sort-of be retained.
I miss player references to eating at Nandos.
I miss player references to jet lag.
I miss the occasional (and indeed they were occasional) gem from a player, e.g. this week’s headline tweet: “Misbah was like a violinist in a crashing stock market.”
Would it be possible to have an occasional (or indeed regular) item in badger along the lines of “cricket tweet spotted”, if it meets certain criteria. That would reduce the workload for you to a minimum, while retaining the very best of the tweet idea.
April 15, 2017 at 11:12 am
“This week’s tweet” is supposed to feature, but in all honesty it often demands the same amount of legwork to find that one tweet as it does to find 15.
April 15, 2017 at 11:40 am
That’s why I’m suggesting that you try to get your subjects and readers involved in the spotting.
Ged Ladd doesn’t follow many players, but I suspect that some of your subjects/readers/followers are more Twitter active.
April 15, 2017 at 11:58 am
SHIV!
April 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm
(…and Jordan Clark!)
April 15, 2017 at 12:14 pm
April 15, 2017 at 5:15 pm
http://www.espncricinfo.com/county-championship-division-1-2017/engine/match/1068532.html
TGNW takes 5!