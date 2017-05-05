Shannon Gabriel nicks one for the Windies

Maybe this is why people have started saying ‘snick’ to mean ‘nick’ – to prevent headlines like this one from being ambiguous.
Shannon Gabriel – arguably the finest fast bowler called Shannon currently plying his trade – took 5-11 as the West Indies dismissed Pakistan for just 81 to win the second Test.
Gabriel’s figures were so good that the the official Twitter account of the West Indies Cricket Board added a few runs to make them seem more credible.
#PhotoOfTheDay: Yasir Shah castled by Shannon Gabriel to give him career best 5 for 16 in today’s sensational win. #WIvPAK #WEvTHEM pic.twitter.com/53bCoIRZ5X
Kudos for the #WEvTHEM tag, which can presumably be appended to every post, no matter who they’re playing.
May 5, 2017 at 10:09 am
Why #WEvTHEM and not #USvTHEM, though? Is it in case the reader imagines the US to stand for United States?
U.S. vs THEM is a fair summary of the general world situation at the moment.
May 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm
I have come across another Shannon who, arguably, was able to get one to lift even more prodigiously than Shannon Gabriel. Shannon Airport, the lifter being my Air Lingus flight.
In some theological circles, it is argued that the Archangel Gabriel bowls an especially mean yorker and will sometimes string together a spell of truly heavenly deliveries. I personally don’t believe that stuff, I am merely reporting it to you. If true, though, Shannon Gabriel might not be the finest bowler named Gabriel either.
Pity really. Still, he’s good.
May 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm
Aer Lingus, I know, I know…
May 5, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Speaking of Aer Lingus, the Irish must have a case of negative rabbit euphoria after today
May 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Hippity has gone into a deep depression this afternoon, as Middlesex are also being beaten up by Surrey.
The sooner Daisy gets here to console the little green monster the better.
May 6, 2017 at 5:17 am
When was the last time West Indies took all ten wickets without a spinner bowling? Has to have been a while.
Gabriel has always had the tools to be a great Test bowler, but this match was the first time I’ve seen him really hone in on a good line and length and hit the seam consistently. The pitch was certainly helping, but he could have torn through any batting lineup in the world in that form.
Also, how good is Jason Holder?