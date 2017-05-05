Shannon Gabriel nicks one for the Windies

Maybe this is why people have started saying ‘snick’ to mean ‘nick’ – to prevent headlines like this one from being ambiguous.

Shannon Gabriel – arguably the finest fast bowler called Shannon currently plying his trade – took 5-11 as the West Indies dismissed Pakistan for just 81 to win the second Test.

Gabriel’s figures were so good that the the official Twitter account of the West Indies Cricket Board added a few runs to make them seem more credible.

#PhotoOfTheDay: Yasir Shah castled by Shannon Gabriel to give him career best 5 for 16 in today’s sensational win. #WIvPAK #WEvTHEM pic.twitter.com/53bCoIRZ5X — westindies (@westindies) May 4, 2017

Kudos for the #WEvTHEM tag, which can presumably be appended to every post, no matter who they’re playing.