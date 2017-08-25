Stuart Law lowers the bar for niceness

Stuart Law hasn’t been enjoying himself. We can’t find the footage of the West Indies coach as he watched Jason Holder refuse the new pink ball before limping off three balls later, so we’ll have to do the hard yards and describe it.

Imagine a man who couldn’t look more like he had his head in his hands without head at any point being applied to hands.

Law has swiftly learned to temper his expectations. This is what he said this week about Curtly Ambrose.

“It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn’t happen.”

Wouldn’t that have been jolly. Big ole Curtly, ambling in, graciously accepting a cup of tea before unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade against everyone involved in the first Test.

Compared to what’s been happening, that would have been nice.