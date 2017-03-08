The India players have started faking injuries

Cheteshwar Pujara (CC licensed by Naparazzi via Flickr)

Pat Farhart news!

About time. It’s been almost a decade.

Farhart is of course the physio who not-all-that-famously helped Australia spinner Beau Casson’s groin “respond”.

He hasn’t got down to any of that sort of business with India yet, but he’s working towards it. Mark our words. He’s giving neck rubs and while we have absolutely no reason to believe that Che Pujara was faking the injury that led to this, we’re going to say that he was anyway.

Speaking after the second Test, Pujara said: “I would like to thank Patrick Farhart, our physio, who made it possible for me to bat, and bat at No. 3, because there was one stage where I felt I might not be able to bat No. 3 because my neck was really sore. But he worked on it and ultimately I achieved the goal for the team.”

‘Oh Pat, Pat. I can’t possibly field today because I’m suffering from some horrendous foot ailment and also a back spasm. Lend me your magical healing hands and I will be able to go and stand at mid-on for a bit.’

March 8, 2017 / / 7 appeals

Australia cricket news, India cricket news

Previous post
Virat Kohli accuses Steve Smith of line-crossing

7 Appeals

  1. Ged

    March 8, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Is news about fake injuries basically fake news, KC?

    You seem to be dancing around the subject of fake news at the moment like a…

    …dancing around thing.

    Reply
  2. Aditya

    March 8, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Is it bad that I read that as Farthart? And found it funny?

    Reply
  4. Edwardian

    March 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Anything can be cured by rubbing Tiger Balm into it. That’s what they’re not telling you.

    Reply

