The India players have started faking injuries

Pat Farhart news!
About time. It’s been almost a decade.
Farhart is of course the physio who not-all-that-famously helped Australia spinner Beau Casson’s groin “respond”.
He hasn’t got down to any of that sort of business with India yet, but he’s working towards it. Mark our words. He’s giving neck rubs and while we have absolutely no reason to believe that Che Pujara was faking the injury that led to this, we’re going to say that he was anyway.
Speaking after the second Test, Pujara said: “I would like to thank Patrick Farhart, our physio, who made it possible for me to bat, and bat at No. 3, because there was one stage where I felt I might not be able to bat No. 3 because my neck was really sore. But he worked on it and ultimately I achieved the goal for the team.”
‘Oh Pat, Pat. I can’t possibly field today because I’m suffering from some horrendous foot ailment and also a back spasm. Lend me your magical healing hands and I will be able to go and stand at mid-on for a bit.’
March 8, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Is news about fake injuries basically fake news, KC?
You seem to be dancing around the subject of fake news at the moment like a…
…dancing around thing.
March 8, 2017 at 2:45 pm
There’ll be no dancing in these parts.
March 8, 2017 at 4:22 pm
Is it bad that I read that as Farthart? And found it funny?
March 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm
Rest assured, you’re in the right place.
March 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm
I chose to see Fat Farthat. I RotFFLaU’d (Rolling on the Floor Farting Loudly and Uncontrollably’d)
And then I got off the bus.
March 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm
In other news, Michael Vaughan a confirmed bellend:
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/richard-herring-international-womens-day-twitter_uk_58bfebe5e4b0d1078ca26f05
March 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm
Anything can be cured by rubbing Tiger Balm into it. That’s what they’re not telling you.