The India v Australia sitcom

This series has finally bucked its ideas up. We’re not sure at precisely what moment things turned – possibly when Steve Smith played on – but at some point somebody pressed the lever on the View-Master, the slide wheel clicked round and the picture changed.
The new view was a normal one, where Australia collapse and India (probably) win. It’s taken a while. Seems like we’ve been waiting for this to happen for pretty much the entire series. There’ve been glimpses before now, but then the wheel’s clicked round again and we’ve been back in some other dimension where Australia are actually worth playing in a country other than Australia.
It’s a bit like a sitcom where no matter what zany escapades take place during the episode, you can rely on everything being pretty much back to normal by the time the credits roll.
March 28, 2017 at 9:08 am
We were more a Realist family than a View-Master family, probably because we took our own 3D pictures rather than buying other people’s – see link below.
Devil’s own job to digitise those 3D images but I am slowly working on it.
I don’t think the Aussie team is three-dimensional, though, so you could probably have used simple imagery to make your point, such as “clicking the forward button on the Powerpoint presentation”. Everyone would have understood that analogy, even…
…or should I say, especially, ECB employees.
https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwils4q83fjSAhWqLsAKHei3CfEQjRwIBw&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpicclick.com%2FSERVICED-1950-Lighted-Realist-Red-Button-3D-Stereo-322434429215.html&psig=AFQjCNGNjJTllr9SzmuwpM0CiTum_jEunA&ust=1490774369301485
March 28, 2017 at 9:39 am
To be honest, we don’t remember the clicky viewfinder thing featuring 3D images, but we couldn’t work out/couldn’t be bothered to work out whether there really was a 2D version or whether we’d just misremembered.
March 28, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Many thanks for clarifying, KC.
March 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm
Nothing is too much trouble.
Except for ‘almost everything’ obviously.