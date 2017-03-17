The South hit the North and the great flattener

One of the few things that people agree upon about the lyrics of The Fall’s Hit the North is that one of the first lines is “my cat says eeeeee-ack”.
So what can we agree upon about the South’s hitting of the North’s bowlers today? That it was more successful than the North’s hitting of the South’s bowlers, we suppose.
As for the relative northern- and southernness of these supposedly representative sides, we remain unimpressed. The birthplaces of the North’s batsmen – Hong Kong, Kent, Transvaal, Cumbria, Shrewsbury, Bristol – don’t hint that too many of them would pass our patented ‘butter-bath’ test.
And what is the supposed North-South divide about, if not monophthongs?
Elsewhere, SHAKIB AL HASAN earned himself a bit of impulsive upper case usage after making a hundred and giving Bangladesh a first innings lead over Sri Lanka. He’s one to watch. Mark our words.
New Zealand and South Africa are also Testing each other. Looking at the scores so far, we’re hoping the pitch is hinting that it might be the kind of flattener on which Nathan Astle did his thing. You never know.
March 17, 2017 at 5:38 pm
Wigan
The stunning Linda Nolan
Mark E Smith doing audience participation
Brix Smith doing some sewing
Funland
Yep, I reckon that pretty much sums things up.
Interestingly, aside from the obvious geographical references, this is very much Hit The North West. The NW is completely different from the other parts of the country that lay claim to the word North, and there’s something in this video that is distinctly norwestian.
I think it’s the lack of sentimentality. You can’t imagine a Yorkshire band doing a similar video without Arcadian scenes of sheep and dry stone walls, or a Newcastle video without it being a eulogy for the working man. The NW is just honest about itself, which is probably why it was voted Most Desirable Place to Live in the Whole World by readers of Cool People’s Monthly.