There’s a King Cricket County Championship fantasy league after all

As with so many things, we sort of half-floated the idea with no real enthusiasm and then someone else went ahead and sorted it out.
Mike has set up The King Cricket CBA Cup within The Telegraph’s county fantasy league thing. CBA stands for ‘can’t be arsed’ to reflect the spectacular levels of enthusiasm underpinning the venture.
You’re all welcome – even those of you who are cricket journalists. We know as well as anyone that such an occupation will provide no advantage.
You can find the league by picking a team, paying EIGHT JEFFING QUID and then going to ‘my leagues’ whereupon you can search for ‘King Cricket CBA Cup’. The PIN to gain access is then 8124380.
If we were to set rules for this league, we’d say ‘no transfers’. You just pick your side and then fate has its say.
However, you’re paying EIGHT JEFFING QUID, so do what you want. We daresay no-one will have strong enough feelings to rigorously enforce the ‘no meddling’ law. In fact it remains to be seen just how many people can muster strong enough feelings to part with EIGHT JEFFING QUID in the first place.
The deadline for entry is 11am on Friday. Sorry if that’s relatively short notice. Sorry also that it’s The Telegraph. And sorry yet again that it costs EIGHT JEFFING QUID.
Of course there aren’t any prizes. Don’t even ask.
Update: You can also get three teams for FIFTEEN JEFFING QUID if you happen to be a billionaire.
April 5, 2017 at 5:06 pm
Tremendous uptake so far, primarily thanks to Mike having two teams.
April 5, 2017 at 5:10 pm
Eight quid? Sorry, I’ll stick with a bottle of scotsmac, and another night on the bench in the park.
April 5, 2017 at 5:29 pm
A sound investment.
April 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm
Is there a special reason why this one is paid?
I’m genuinely interested in the thinking behind ‘let’s offer basically the same thing as people usually get for free, but charge them for it.’
April 5, 2017 at 6:01 pm
People think if you pay for something it must be better. There was some sort of experiment where they gave away free bottles of water to runners in a park and no-one took them because thet thought they’d get poisoned. Did the same thinj charhing 50p and sold loads.
Short version: people are idiots.
April 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm
Dunno, but no-one suggested a free one to us.
You’ve all cost us EIGHT JEFFING QUID with your silence, you bunch of withholders, you.
April 5, 2017 at 6:36 pm
Must be a northern thing
All our houses cost tuppence ‘apeney so have shedloads of disposable income to squander on shit like this…
April 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm
£8? Two notches up from the ubiquitous sick squid.
April 5, 2017 at 8:40 pm
Maybe I’ve misunderstood this Fantasy Cricket thing, but Susanna Hoffs doesn’t seem to be available for selection. This is rubbish – what kind of fantasies do these people have?
April 5, 2017 at 8:53 pm
Mmmmmmm. Susanna Hoffs.
April 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm
