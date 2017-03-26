Tom Latham can see the future (+ video)

That is the only half-decent explanation for this catch.

How good!? – Tom Latham’s in-close-running-one-hander to remove Faf du Plessis #NZvSA ^WN pic.twitter.com/8b2PtYvT6K — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2017

Far and away our favourite part of this footage is seeing Bruce Oxenford visibly embarking upon a gasp towards the end.

Even as the ball was en route to bat, Latham was off and running. We don’t know how many times he stopped time and rewound it before he got this right.

We’d guess one million times.