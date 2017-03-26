Tom Latham can see the future (+ video)

That is the only half-decent explanation for this catch.
How good!?
– Tom Latham’s in-close-running-one-hander to remove Faf du Plessis #NZvSA ^WN pic.twitter.com/8b2PtYvT6K
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2017
Far and away our favourite part of this footage is seeing Bruce Oxenford visibly embarking upon a gasp towards the end.
Even as the ball was en route to bat, Latham was off and running. We don’t know how many times he stopped time and rewound it before he got this right.
We’d guess one million times.
March 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm
First Murray Mints, and now time bending superpowers. Cricket needs to put a stop to this sort of thing.
March 26, 2017 at 11:20 pm
Very interesting this. There is a specific rule covering this circumstance, which from memory is Law 41 section 7 subsection iii:
So while the movement itself ought clearly to have resulted in the umpire calling dead ball, he got away with it because in the judgement of the umpire he demonstrated clairvoyance.
This is one of several laws of the game that deal explicitly with the use of magic on the pitch. Law sqrt(2) outlaws the use of telekinesis in the field, and I well recall Peter Willey in a tour match in Pakistan being given out bowled when the bails were dislodged via a voodoo doll arrangement in a house in Rawalpindi. If only DRS had been available (decision review seance).
March 27, 2017 at 12:04 am
Exceptional powers of memory there, Bert.
Respect.
March 27, 2017 at 9:38 am
Australia are collapsing and once again all is right with the world.
March 27, 2017 at 9:48 am
Now Renshaw can’t get the runs anymore, either!
March 27, 2017 at 10:18 am
Dunno if the world is spinning on its normal axis just yet. Bangladesh just thrashed Sri Lanka, in Sri Lanka – which is nice, but not exactly the natural order of things.
http://espncricinfo.com/sri-lanka-v-bangladesh-2016-17/engine/current/match/1083446.html
March 27, 2017 at 10:19 am
The question is, did Tom Latham see that one coming?