Tom Latham can see the future (+ video)

Tom Latham, Timelord

That is the only half-decent explanation for this catch.

Far and away our favourite part of this footage is seeing Bruce Oxenford visibly embarking upon a gasp towards the end.

Even as the ball was en route to bat, Latham was off and running. We don’t know how many times he stopped time and rewound it before he got this right.

We’d guess one million times.

7 Appeals

  1. Howe_zat

    March 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    First Murray Mints, and now time bending superpowers. Cricket needs to put a stop to this sort of thing.

  2. Bert

    March 26, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Very interesting this. There is a specific rule covering this circumstance, which from memory is Law 41 section 7 subsection iii:

    41:7. Movement by fielders other than the wicket-keeper

    Any movement by any fielder, excluding the wicket-keeper, after the ball comes into play and before the ball reaches the striker, is unfair except for the following:

    (iii) movement by any fielder in response to the stroke that the striker is playing or that his actions suggest he intends to play.

    So while the movement itself ought clearly to have resulted in the umpire calling dead ball, he got away with it because in the judgement of the umpire he demonstrated clairvoyance.

    This is one of several laws of the game that deal explicitly with the use of magic on the pitch. Law sqrt(2) outlaws the use of telekinesis in the field, and I well recall Peter Willey in a tour match in Pakistan being given out bowled when the bails were dislodged via a voodoo doll arrangement in a house in Rawalpindi. If only DRS had been available (decision review seance).

  3. Sam

    March 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Australia are collapsing and once again all is right with the world.

