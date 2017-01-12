Video: Mitchell Johnson playing tennis right-handed

Well, looks like we’ve got to the bottom of that whole ‘bowl to the left, bowl to the right’ thing. Turns out Mitchell Johnson is right-handed.

Here’s some expert coaching advice, Mitch: bowl with your other hand.

Better late than never with these kinds of tips.

You may already have been aware of Johnson’s ambidextrousness/confusion. We weren’t. Responding to yesterday’s post – in which we reminded people that when only one arm is tattooed, it should the ‘doing arm’ – Top shelf tweeted us to point out that Johnson signs autographs right-handed.

There we were mistakenly thinking that Johnson had the wrong arm tattooed. Turns out the correct one had been tattoed all along and he’d simply been using the other one to bowl by mistake.

January 12, 2017

Australia cricket news

Don Bradman Cricket 17 is the best cricket action game there’s ever been (+ video)

1 Appeal

  1. A P Webster

    January 12, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Maybe he’s such a good bowler with his right arm that he uses his left in a sort of Ronnie O’Sullivan display of his contempt for opponents.

    Or maybe he’s just been under the impression that he’s setting up for some sort of cricketing game of killer(s).

    Or maybe it’s something to do with the (much-misunderstood) Coriolis effect?

    Reply

