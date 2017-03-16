Video: Steve Smith tries to counter Wriddiham Saha’s ball-delving

Day one of the third Test between India and Australia. Glenn Maxwell played cricket and made runs, Steve Smith uglied yet another hundred and Wriddiham Saha went snuffling around in the Australian captain’s crotch in an attempt to pluck out a ball.

Here’s a video.

Got to admire his persistence.

March 16, 2017

5 Appeals

  1. Sam

    March 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    If The Big Show makes a century against India in India, then what is life anyway?

    First Brexit, then Trump, now this.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      March 16, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      If that happens, the answer is actually “worth living”.

      What kind of a person doesn’t like Glenn Maxwell?

      Reply
  2. Bert

    March 16, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Saha definitely crossed the line with that one. Steve Smith didn’t, he just pressed his crotch against the line and rubbed it round a bit, but he didn’t cross the line. Australians don’t cross the line.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      March 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      He didn’t even press his butt up against the line, or whatever it is that Michael Clarke always says.

      Reply
    • Ged

      March 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      Indeed it is clear that Steve Smith didn’t cross the line. Obviously he didn’t.

      But did he have a brain fade? Aussies do have those. Steve Smith by his own admission has them.

      Did Saha have a brain fade? It looked more like a brain fade than a line cross to me, but I have only watched that embedded vid on a tiny screen.

      I think the broadcasters need more technology, much like snicko for edges, to determine these items.:

      Fado (r) to detect brain fades.

      Lino (r) to detect breaches of the line.

      Etc.

      Reply

