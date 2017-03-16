Video: Steve Smith tries to counter Wriddiham Saha’s ball-delving

Day one of the third Test between India and Australia. Glenn Maxwell played cricket and made runs, Steve Smith uglied yet another hundred and Wriddiham Saha went snuffling around in the Australian captain’s crotch in an attempt to pluck out a ball.

Here’s a video.

Wriddhiman Saha & Steve Smith create the moment of the day. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS (Video – Star Sports) pic.twitter.com/LL8WIpqaBH — Khurram Siddiquee (@imKhurram12) March 16, 2017

Got to admire his persistence.