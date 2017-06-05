Video: Yuvraj Singh goes nuts against Pakistan

It’s nice to see that Yuvraj Singh’s nuts-at-the-end-going capabilities are largely undiminished because going nuts at the end has always been very much his thing.

For their part, Pakistan’s end-nutsiness is largely irrelevant these days because they can’t reliably manoeuvre themselves into a position where it would be appropriate to deploy the long handle.

As an England fan, we can offer hope that there may one day be an end to the familiar ill-timed run-outs and forlorn trying-to-raise-the-run-rate catches in the deep. Don’t ask us when though. All we’re willing to say is that it could happen.

June 5, 2017

India cricket news, Pakistan

India and Pakistan resolve to fulfil fixture obligation despite Abdul Razzaq’s retirement

6 Appeals

  1. Dave

    June 5, 2017 at 10:27 am

    An in-form Yuvi is still my favourite batter to watch.

  2. Balladeer

    June 5, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    It’s posts like this that make me sad that King Cricket comment threads now get locked. Years later, some Pakisfan would stumble upon this post, and reply ‘hey u bet u eatin words now nasir jamshed BEST BATMAN IN WORLD’. Or something.

    We shall never see their like again…

  3. Mike

    June 5, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    SO points from abandoned games in the ICC ‘Classic Fantasy’ are scrubbed? Fair or no fair?

  4. King Cricket (Post author)

    June 5, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Presume you don’t get any transfers back.

  5. Ameya Vidwans

    June 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    To explain to an English fan, this is how it’s like. Imagine you got battered by the Aussies through the 80s and 90s, and now it’s payback time where you defeat them with your eyes closed for nearly 15 years. Where the Aussies probably aren’t in the same league as you.

    I’m ambivalent about Pak’s fall. I may be the only Indian to own Pak’s ’92 jersey. Bought it in the UK and wore it when I was living there, banned by my family here in India 🙂

