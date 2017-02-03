Viv Richards has a chilli sauce

Or possibly had. Graeme Swann doesn’t make it clear in his tweet just how long the bottle’s been at the back of his cupboard.

More of this kind of thing in our latest Twitter round-up.

Unsure how to respond to this news? We’ll start you off with a trio of condimentary wicketkeepers: Jeffrey Dijon Mustard, Bruce French Mustard and of course, Phil Mustard.

February 3, 2017 / / 18 appeals

West Indies

Previous post
MS Dhoni is officially capable of scoring a fifty in a T20 international

18 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    February 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

    A trio of keeper-mustards! Who doesn’t want (Kiran) More?

    PS: I hate mustard.

    • Mike

      February 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Only three? I’m afraid that’s not quite (Ben) Cutting the mustard for me.
      I’ve got a great mustard-related cricketing joke for you. How did Phil Mustard’s girlfriend know he was a ‘keeper? It was the gauntlets he’d frequently wear.

      I note the plea in this week’s Badger for more spotteds… maybe this would be the perfect outlet for an anecdote about Colin the Big Man.

  2. Pettsvaldo

    February 3, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Disappointed that the Gloucestershire Old Boy, Ernest English Mustard wasn’t mentioned.

    Played 1 match in 1909 at the age of 35 – scored a 2 and a duck; didn’t bowl.

    Thanks for filling in at the last minute, Ernest – any mate of the Barnett boys is a mate of ours. No need to worry about fees – club’ll cover it.

  3. Sam

    February 3, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Desmond Mayonn-Haynes
    Richard Ketchup-borough

    *Drops mic*

    *Picks mic back up. Apologises.*

  4. Tom

    February 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Bob Holland-aise
    Venkatapathy Ragu
    Chimi(churri) Anderson

  5. Micko

    February 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Do you want “cricketer spotted” reports that are a couple of years old and my memory of exact events is a bit hazy?

  6. Howe_zat

    February 3, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Adil Horseradishid
    Tobasco Roland-Jones
    Papricky Ponting
    Eddo Brandy Butter

  7. Edwardian

    February 3, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Basil D’Oliveoil

  8. Edwardian

    February 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Moeen Aioli

  9. Edwardian

    February 3, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Gentle Mann’s Relish

  10. Edwardian

    February 3, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Dijonty Rhodes.

