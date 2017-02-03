Viv Richards has a chilli sauce

Or possibly had. Graeme Swann doesn’t make it clear in his tweet just how long the bottle’s been at the back of his cupboard.

Amazing find in the sauce cupboard at home…just sampled it for lunch…nearly blew my head off!! #kingviv #masterblaster #raspinhot pic.twitter.com/EDIfBjVTiO — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) January 30, 2017

Unsure how to respond to this news? We’ll start you off with a trio of condimentary wicketkeepers: Jeffrey Dijon Mustard, Bruce French Mustard and of course, Phil Mustard.