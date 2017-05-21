Which cricket mobile apps do you use (if any)?

As the Champions Trophy rolls towards us like the wooden wheel that we made each week in Craft, Design and Technology at school (having always lost the previous week’s wheel at some point in the interim) it seems a decent enough time to pay a visit to the subject of cricket apps on smartphones.
We’ve always maintained our distance from these things up until now, generally having found them to offer much the same information as the internet only in a much less accessible form. However, we’re giving the ICC one a go at the minute and at first glance it seems okay. It’s not too massive and the scorecards feature a little more information than we see on the BBC site.
But what do we know? Nothing, give or take. Do you use a non-rubbish cricket app? What do you get out of it? Leave a comment on the site and let’s see if a consensus magically emerges.
May 21, 2017 at 4:25 pm
ECB app is good. And has links to a their website for championship highlights and clips.
I used to use cricinfo but the text is too small and I can’t read the score at a glance without getting my glasses out.
Cricbuzz is ok but doesn’t do anything differently enough to stayed on my daily clicks.
May 21, 2017 at 4:30 pm
What’s covered by the ECB one?
The ICC one is just international cricket. Is the ECB’s limited to county and England matches or are other international fixtures on there too?
May 21, 2017 at 8:33 pm
The ECB One does the England national team and counties as well as all countries’ test and ODI games.
May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am
Well that sounds pretty decent.
May 21, 2017 at 7:22 pm
I have the Duckworth-Lewis calculator app, which I use to wow friends and seduce women.
May 21, 2017 at 8:21 pm
Reciprocated by the Duckworth-Lewis Rhythm Method, presumably.
May 22, 2017 at 9:18 am
Interruptions… finish later taking resources in hand… oooh eeerrrrrr
May 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm
I use the BBC Sport, ECB app, CricViz, and ESPNcricinfo in order of preference. nxCricket is a great app for score keeping as well.
May 22, 2017 at 7:53 am
Does the BBC one show ‘balls faced’ on scorecards. It omits this when we look at them on the mobile version of its website.
May 22, 2017 at 9:19 am
Does it not still show BF, 4s and 6s in landscape mode? Still a bit of a faff though.
May 22, 2017 at 1:27 pm
On ours landscape gives us fours and sixes but it’s still not quite enough that it’s willing to throw in balls faced.
May 21, 2017 at 8:40 pm
I just look at BBC Cricket Live Scores. If Apps had some form of incentive then I might be interested. Perhaps signing in to an App could record hours spent faffing about and then after a 100 hours you’d get a letter from the Queen congratulating you on reaching a century.
May 22, 2017 at 7:55 am
This is exactly where we are, but the omission of ‘balls faced’ – perhaps because our phone screen is merely large, not gargantuan – is really starting to niggle us, particularly with a one-day competition looming.
May 21, 2017 at 9:08 pm
I have the Cricinfo app, which I find sufficient for all my cricket-related information.
May 21, 2017 at 11:29 pm
I had the cricinfo app for a while because the website kept badgering me about it, but then found myself continually going back to the website when I couldn’t find something on the app so I got rid of it. So overall no cricket apps for me.
May 21, 2017 at 11:31 pm
Ditto.
In addition, I would use the King Cricket app if it existed, but it does not.
I would especially like a cricket top trumps app, but that does not exist either. In fact, even the web version of that wonderful game seems to be in the doldrums of late. Perhaps KC will find time, between nappy changes, to give that magnificent aspect of his site some care and attention right now. We can but hope.
May 21, 2017 at 11:33 pm
By “ditto”, I was agreeing with Bert about the Cricinfo app, not Micko.
In Micko’s defence, I agree that the Cricinfo site is far superior to the app, but not so much so as to dispense with the app.
May 22, 2017 at 7:57 am
We find the Cricinfo website basically unusable on a phone.
May 21, 2017 at 10:27 pm
I use CricBuzz which works if you can ignore the huge indian influence.
The live scorecard in “lean back” mode is fantastic if you happen to be following cricket when you should be working. Also in lean back mode you feel like Chris Gayle.
May 22, 2017 at 12:39 am
None; I don’t have a smartphone. Like Bartleby, I’d continue to prefer not to have one.
At the moment my consumption of covered cricket consists of KC posts and low bitrate streams (mostly the former). Fair enough, given which continent I’m stuck on.
May 22, 2017 at 8:33 pm
Great Melville shoe-in, Patrick. I bet KC is the only cricket site where things like that happen.
May 22, 2017 at 6:03 am
No app. If Cricinfo had a decent app I would download it, but it doesn’t and I haven’t.
I would 100% download a West Indian cricketer name generator app though.
May 22, 2017 at 8:03 am
New readers:
http://www.kingcricket.co.uk/west-indian-cricketer-name-generator/2011/11/04/
May 22, 2017 at 9:24 am
Inclusion is not an illusion here at KC!
I just use the BBC cricket web page. I have used Cricbuzz but not in a while. It was a pain finding the games I was interested in (county and/or England tests) while ‘on the move’, which took multiple page reloads. I tend to go to remote places with bugger all internets so would usually make do without, and just catch up when I get back to my desk.
Realised that the above probably makes me sound weird(er).
May 22, 2017 at 9:11 am
I use the Cricinfo app. As all I need it for is checking scores when I’m out and about (by which I mean during drinks break while playing) and for my wife to read to scores to me when it’s my turn to drive and she’s vetoed TMS or Guerilla Cricket.
May 22, 2017 at 10:26 am
This is the purpose / problem with all website mirroring apps. They exist as a filter to simplify the main website so that it can actually be used on a phone, but in doing so are only useful to you if the filtering matches the stuff you wanted from the website anyway. The Cricinfo app has been getting better at this recently. It was never practical to check on past matches or stats via the app, but they seem to have pretty much sorted that out for most things. Scorecards, commentary, articles, player profiles and statistics – all these are easily obtained now via the app.
What isn’t accessible is the Statsguru feature, the option to filter the statistics to provide the precise piece of evidence you need to win an argument. Of left-handed English batsmen born before 1970, the third highest second innings test batting average against New Zealand in New Zealand belongs to David Gower. This proves two things, firstly whatever point it is I was making, and secondly that you are a total loser with no knowledge of cricket and no friends.
So while the app is good, it isn’t perfect. It needs the Statsguru feature simplifying and including. In fact, what it really needs is the option to just tell your phone the nature of your argument and have it provide the perfect statistical support for whichever side you happen to be on.
May 22, 2017 at 1:57 pm
The BBC and Cricbuzz one but I never use the latter and might ditch it.
May 22, 2017 at 2:10 pm
umar akmal is a fat bastard. 91 kgs! jeez
http://www.espncricinfo.com/icc-champions-trophy-2017/content/story/1098798.html
May 22, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Says selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.
May 23, 2017 at 12:29 am
A simple Google search, something like ‘cricket score’. Fast, all the info, built for phones, can’t ask for more.
May 23, 2017 at 12:31 am
Try googling ‘ipl score’ for example and you’ll find it satisfying.
May 23, 2017 at 7:30 am
That’s actually a pretty decent tip. We tend to go directly to websites thinking it’s one step quicker. We always forget that search results are that much richer these days.
May 23, 2017 at 6:24 am
I have just heard the terrible news about the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena last night and naturally thought about friends and colleagues who live and work in and near Manchester.
I hope all KC readers/contributors, together with your families, are safe and well.