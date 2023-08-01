Ashes predictions that were very wrong

It’s almost time to start looking ahead to the Ashes again, but before we get back to that, let’s first look back on the Ashes. Specifically, let’s look back on ‘looking ahead to the Ashes’ by revisiting our 10 things to watch out for from before the series, so that you can all see how massively wrong we were about absolutely all of them on account of being an idiot.
To recap, the 10 things we advised you to watch out for were…
- Suggestions that this could be as good as the 2005 Ashes
- Ollie Robinson’s wicket celebration
- David Warner being either rubbish or not rubbish at cricket
- James Anderson’s opening spell
- James Anderson losing his rag at something
- Travis Head’s head
- England’s openers
- “Doctored pitches”
- Ben Stokes’ bowling
- Michael Neser
Of those, we can skip over Michael Neser and (utterly bizarrely) doctored pitches too, because somehow neither featured. We also have very little more to say about suggestions the series could be as good as the 2005 Ashes. In some ways it was better, but mostly it wasn’t for the reasons we outlined previously.
Ollie Robinson’s wicket celebration was witnessed 10 times. Australian batters repeatedly fell victim to his 124kph nude nuts in the first half of the series, but then he had one of his now-traditional Ashes back spasms and England didn’t dare pick him again. The end result was another disappointing series for Robinson in which he averaged the same as Stuart Broad and was the most economical bowler on either side.
Or should we say equal most economical bowler? (Yes, we should.) James Anderson’s opening spells were characterised not so much by mastercraftsmanship and cascading wickets as rucks and rucks of dot balls. He bowled okay, but on this occasion neither batters nor spectators were blown away. Nor did we really get to see Jimmy losing his rag at something. He mostly had the confused, slightly downbeat air of a man who had misplaced his rag a while ago and was no longer sure of its whereabouts.
David Warner being either rubbish or not rubbish at cricket is a harder one to assess. Warner averaged 26.04 in England at the start of the series with zero hundreds to his name. He then averaged 28.50 across the series and still didn’t reach three figures. He was quite resolute at times, which we suppose is not rubbish, but there were definitely rubbish bits too.
England’s openers by contrast certainly were worth watching – so much so that we’re working on a whole separate article about them, so let’s leave this at that for now.
Before we finish with the big one, we first have to acknowledge what happened with Ben Stokes’ bowling. “Anyone who’s seen The Prestige will know that some tricks are performed at a cost,” we wrote at the start of the series. “It feels like every time Ben Stokes bowls an over, another chunk of his cricket career dies.” England’s captain bowled 14 overs in the first Test; picked four right-arm fast-medium seamers to bowl ahead of himself in the second; and gave up all pretence of being an all-rounder by the third.
We’ll tell you what was still going strong at the end of the series though – the ‘tache that is the magnificent central feature of Travis Head’s head. Well, we say ‘still going strong’ but what we actually mean is ‘going strong again’ because our man had a full shave mid-series.
This unexpected development confirmed our suspicion that Head has Homer Simpson facial hair, because within a day he was looking stubbly and dishevelled and within a week he was sporting the full mo’ again. Performance of the series, really. Well played, Travis Head.
> The Travis Head look is complete
