Channel 5 will not be showing highlights of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Thanks 4 the memories (via YouTube)

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Channel 4 will be doing.

Highlights from every game will be shown on Channel 4 and the programmes will also be available to watch again on All 4, the channel’s digital catch-up service.

Timings will vary, but unfortunately it looks like it’ll mostly be an 11pm or midnight slot.

Isa Guha will be the main presenter.

We’re very excited to see whether they go with Mambo No.5 as the theme tune again, like they did back in 2005. We’re guessing not.



Live coverage?

Live coverage is on Sky. If you’re not already a subscriber, the cheapest and easiest way to watch Sky Sports Cricket is via Now TV, which is basically their pay-as-you-go service where you can just sign up for a day, or a week, or a month at a time.

Here’s a bit more information about how it works.

If you’re interested, Now TV are currently doing an offer where you can get Sky Sports for £25 a month. It’ll auto-renew by default – which is okay at first because then it’s the Ashes, but you’ll probably want to cancel it after that.



You can find all the details here.