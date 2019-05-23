Channel 5 will not be showing highlights of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Thanks 4 the memories (via YouTube)

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Channel 4 will be doing.

Highlights from every game will be shown on Channel 4 and the programmes will also be available to watch again on All 4, the channel’s digital catch-up service.

Timings will vary, but unfortunately it looks like it’ll mostly be an 11pm or midnight slot.

Isa Guha will be the main presenter.

We’re very excited to see whether they go with Mambo No.5 as the theme tune again, like they did back in 2005. We’re guessing not.

Live coverage?

Live coverage is on Sky. If you’re not already a subscriber, the cheapest and easiest way to watch Sky Sports Cricket is via Now TV, which is basically their pay-as-you-go service where you can just sign up for a day, or a week, or a month at a time.

Here’s a bit more information about how it works.

If you’re interested, Now TV are currently doing an offer where you can get Sky Sports for £25 a month. It’ll auto-renew by default – which is okay at first because then it’s the Ashes, but you’ll probably want to cancel it after that.

You can find all the details here.

May 23, 2019 / / 7 appeals

England cricket news

7 Appeals

  1. Alphamonkey

    May 23, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    I think it is a damning indictment of the both the mainstream media and the ICC’s convoluted TV rights packages that Kingcricket is currently my go-to website when wanting to find no nonsense, to-the-point information about how and where to watch cricket on TV.

    And then there’s the added shock of coming here for that information and immediately finding it, presented in a concise and informative manner.

    King Cricket: informative and to the point.
    King Cricket

    Reply
    • sam

      May 23, 2019 at 12:15 pm

      Hear, hear. In the media industry they call this ‘News you can use’. Yeah sorry I just got a little bit sick in my mouth too.

      Reply
    • JB

      May 23, 2019 at 1:25 pm

      Perhaps KC could bid for the rights in the next edition. I’m good for a tenner if it needs crowdfunding.

      Reply
  2. Ged

    May 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Back in the day…

    …I mean so long ago that the expression “back in the day” hadn’t even been invented…

    …such stuff was on the BBC.

    Here is my report on the very first match of the very first cricket world cup.

    http://ianlouisharris.com/1975/06/07/the-very-first-match-of-the-very-first-cricket-world-cup-i-was-there-in-our-living-room-as-were-tom-and-jerry-7-june-1975/

    Included is a little highlights package with the dulcet tones of Richie Benaud and Jim Laker.

    This makes me feel old, but not as old as my hero that day, Chris Old.

    Reply
  3. Alec

    May 23, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Any information on whether commentary is going to come from Jonathan Trott?

    Reply
  4. Edwardian

    May 23, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    So, it’s definitely not on Channel 5, then?

    Reply

