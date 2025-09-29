England’s and Australia’s top three most ridiculous Ashes captains

2 minute read

Newer readers will be entirely unaware that we sometimes do a podcast with Australian writer, Dan Liebke, because we haven’t actually produced any episodes in almost two years. The sizeable gap came about because we’ve been spending all of our podcasting time writing a book together instead – The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments. That’s out soon, so now we’re back with a special one-off episode about the most ridiculous Ashes captains, inspired by our findings.

The Ridiculous Ashes podcast

In this one-off episode, we debate our top three most ridiculous Ashes captains from each nation. Among other things, this sees us discussing asterisked ridiculousness density, our disdain for weak T and the platonic ideal of Australian Ashes captaincy.

We also reveal which Ridiculous Ashes series we’re going to cover next, AND we offer our predictions on the likely ridiculous superstars of the upcoming 2025/26 series.

If you want more Ridiculous Ashes podcastery, here are some subscription links.

And here are links to the previous series of the Ridiculous Ashes.

The Ridiculous Ashes book

This is not a complicated one to explain. Together with Dan, we count down the 50 most ridiculous Ashes moments of the last 50 years. Most of your favourite stuff will be in there, even if it’s only being mentioned in connection with some other moment.

The book is out on October 28 in Australia and seemingly at a similar sort of time in the UK going by what various book retailers have uploaded to their websites. (We’re not sure the exact date’s 100% confirmed, but we’ve seen November 6 in a couple of places.)

If you are in the UK, it looks like you can now place your order on bookshop.org – which until Simon and Schuster tells us otherwise is our preferred online seller because they help support independent bookshops.

If you’re morally bankrupt and want to save £2.61, or you’re buying car key batteries or some other random item that you can’t find anywhere else and want to spend over the threshold so that you qualify for free delivery, you can also get it from Amazon.

Please let us know if you spot it for sale anywhere else.

