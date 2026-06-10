Retiring because he stayed up past his bedtime would be a silly but appropriate end to Ben Stokes’ England career

2 minute read

Ove the last 24 hours, we’ve been steering our exasperation towards amusement through the simple tactic of mentally rewriting all references to England curfews so that they’re instead about bedtimes. The two things are much the same, after all. Doing this swap is funny and it also helps highlight how really very silly all of this has got.

Silly or not though, there’s plenty of talk this monumental temporal crime could be the end of Ben Stokes, the England cricketer.

Just look at the headlines:

Test captain considering his future after bedtime incident

Stokes England captaincy on line after bedtime breach

Stokes to hold crisis talks after staying up past his bedtime

Some would say a great England cricketer deserves a better end than this, but we would counter that it would be hard to manufacture an exit even half as striking and unexpected as Stokes’s career has been. Maybe this is fitting. Maybe it’s an opportunity he needs to grasp.

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From getting hit in the dick and immediately confirming, “Oof, right in the dick!” over the stump mic to playing one of the most preposterously bipolar innings of all time, Ben Stokes has always been a spectacularly zany cricketer. We cannot really envision a zanier finish than being pushed out of the game because he stayed up past his bedtime on his birthday.