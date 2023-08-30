Rudimental at the Hundred finals (a match report)

3 minute read

Incorrigible King Cricket contributor Ged Ladd writes…

Daisy and I arrived at Lord’s in good time to find decent seats in the pavilion. We were there for a Rudimental drum and bass music concert. We took a picnic, including hot smoked salmon and smoked mackerel sandwiches, corn snacks, grapes, biscuits and natural ginger beer.

A friendly steward took one look at the relatively antiquated pair before him, and placed us on death row. Result. That’s the place on the lower terrace with the most dance floor space in front of it.

I proceeded to transform my look from old codger to festivalista, with remarkable success, I feel.

We were super excited. Daisy wondered momentarily whether my look was cheugy. I informed her that the use of the word cheugy is, in itself, now cheugy.

Rudimental were super exciting.

Daisy took a few pictures of my dance moves. You can only imagine what it must have looked like from these.

I took a more scientific approach to photographing Daisy’s moves, producing twelve pictures which could be used as an animated sequence. They can be found on this link.

If you click those pictures backwards and forwards at three pictures per second, you should replicate precisely the 180 beats per minute of a typical Rudimental hit. At six times that speed, it is quite possible that the images will become smooth. If you make a zoopraxiscope disc of them, you could look at these amazing moves as a loop for as long as you wish. The zoopraxiscope is a bit like “The Device” only for moving images rather than cricket match beer.

For those too lazy to examine or arrange to project all of the moving images, here are some still examples.

We also enjoyed two cricket matches, one before the main event and one after.

