This net run rate season we have a wonderful gift for you

We’ve always disliked net run rate. Until now.
Let’s first start with an explanation of the concept of net run rate, which should also double as an explanation of why we’ve always hated it.
Net run rate is the average runs per over that a team scores, minus the average runs per over that the opposition scores.
That is a pretty horrible metric – the product of two already pretty messy numbers. It’s clumsy and cumbersome and unintuitive. You end up with positive numbers and negative ones and the digits that matter are quite often those after the decimal point, which isn’t very satisfactory at all.
But then earlier today, we made a discovery that changed our thinking about net run rate COMPLETELY.
Our discovery was this: the abbreviation of net run rate, NRR, can be pronounced as a word and doing that is pretty annoying.
Long-term readers will be aware that we rather pride ourself on our ability to be annoying. Saying ‘nrr’ instead of ‘net run rate’ is so wilfully unnecessary and stupid that it can’t help but be completely irritating to anyone who hears it.
Come on, say it with us. Really draw it out. Nrrrrrrrr.
That we have discovered this brand new avenue of annoyance during this year’s Net Run Rate Season only makes this better.
We’re feeling positively energised at the mere thought of all the confusingly deployed nrrs we’re going to be able to drop into conversation in the coming days.
5 comments
For those interested in stats/numbers there was a Criticism of nrr decades back in The Hindu
Ideally when there are rain impacted matches, NRR cannot be calculated just by adding up balls/runs etc.
Instead (for team batting first)
runs = revised DLS target (not original score)
Balls = revised DLS overs (not original overs batted)
So in a rain-affected match Net Run Rate should be replaced by Wet Run Rate?
Wrr.
Mmm, maths.
By my reck’nin’, Australia needs to beat Afghanistan by about 60 runs or seven overs to overturn England’s Nrrrrr. That’s assuming that England win, of course, and that they do so only by a run or on the last ball. There’s lots of other assumptions in here, because the Nrrrr changes depending on the number of runs actually scored, but it’s roughly that.
The thing is, I also reck’n that the former is more likely than the latter. That is, a 60 run win is easier to achieve than a seven over win. So batting first would seem to be the better option, despite this rarely being the case. Surely that in itself is another reason to love net-run-rate.
The only thing really wrong with NRR is that if you bowl a team out, you get to count all 20 overs as if you’d bowled them. This is obviously fair, but imagine how much better it would be if you had a team nine down after twelve overs but needed to make sure they actually batted all twenty overs to improve your NRR. It would be very, very easy to achieve (just never appeal), but also EPIC. Bowlers who’ve spent their whole careers celebrating wickets having to restrain themselves in case they accidentally appeal. Mexican stand-offs between batsmen wanting to run twenty and a keeper standing with the ball at the stumps.
Test cricket has always confused the rest of the world. With this, T20 could elevate itself to that level and beyond.
Our Government seems to think we should love growth, as measured in terms of GROSS Domestic Product, above all other metrics.
Why then, in the world of cricket, are we fixating over Net Run Rate? Surely Gross Run Rate is a bigger number and therefore, incontrovertibly, better.
Grrrrr.