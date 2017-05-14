Normal service not really resumed

There’s been a daughter!
Her name’s Niamh. She’s basically the best thing of all.
Obviously she’s not our sole creation, so please resist the temptation to assign her some sort of royal cricket title.
Niamh and her mother are the main reasons why we’ve been a trifle pressed for time this week. Shame on you for assuming it was a conviction for knife crime.
If you’ve been frustrated with the lack of updates this week, don’t fear, because we’ve been steadily accumulating a number of ploys which will free us up a bit in coming weeks.
To give just one example, we’ve taken to drinking black coffee because it’s one quicker than white coffee and two quicker than white coffee with sugar.
Just think of the time savings! Mostly this week we’ve been using all that extra time to roll down our eyelids for a few seconds. Without any completely overwhelming visual stimulation getting into our brain during that time, we’ve been able to file away some of what had got in before.
This, combined with eating most of our meals straight out of an open fridge and maybe a couple of other things should hopefully provide us with the time needed to carry out detailed tactical, statistical and psychological analysis of cricket matches.
Failing that, we may still be able to find time to knock out the usual toss only slightly less often.
May 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Hurrah! Well procreated, O king.
May 14, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Why thank you! Excellently worded congratulatory message there too, we must say.
May 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm
Congratulations – daughters are the best! You are entering the magic world where there is inadequate sleep and an abundance of poo – a time to rejoice!
May 14, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Indeed. Food, sleep and poo. Always good to spend a bit of time concerning oneself with the basics.
May 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm
Congratulations yer maj! Whence the name, may I ask? Any good Niamhs in cricket?
May 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm
Found a cricketing Niamh just a short walk from the Daisy house:
http://www.ealingcc.co.uk/teams/135956/player/niamh-ohaire-1481542
May 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm
Tempted to say “not yet” but we don’t really mean it.
Cheers!
May 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm
Wonderful news, KC. Or as Daisy just put it, “how sweet”.
When I told Daisy that your daughter is named “Niamh”, she started extolling the medicinal properties of that amazing plant…
http://food.ndtv.com/health/benefits-and-uses-of-neem-a-herb-that-heals-1231051
…until I asked her how to spell the plant in question and informed her that your Niamh is spelt the same way as the fine actress Niamh Cussack – which in Daisy’s terms is also a good thing.
Once again, many congratulations and warm wishes from both of us.
May 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm
Cheers!
The -mh produces a V sound at the end there, by the way.
May 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm
I guess that makes me and Daisy a bit naive..or should I spell that naimh?
May 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm
Excellent work there.
May 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm
Eve with an N. Congratulations to all concerned.
May 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm
That’s the one.
Cheers!
May 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm
May I just add that I smiled out loud when I noticed that the “similar deliveries” for this piece.
Indeed, merely the term “similar deliveries” in this context. But also the specific pieces that the WordPress algorithm chose:
Do some spot fixing – it’s perfectly normal
He bowls a heavy ball
🙂
May 14, 2017 at 6:31 pm
Well played.
May 14, 2017 at 6:50 pm
[Leaps and punches air while completing second run, takes off helmet, raises bat, looks to sky, wonders what the hell he’s doing, crumples to the floor, tries to sneak in a nap.]
May 14, 2017 at 7:22 pm
Brilliant, KC. You must be bowled over.
May 14, 2017 at 7:52 pm
So it’s YOU who writes all those press releases for irrelevant companies who are trying to exploit the Ashes then.
But yes, we are indeed bowled over, hit for six etc.
May 14, 2017 at 7:46 pm
Congratulations to all involved.
Just think of all the cricket from the other side of the world you will be able to watch* now you have a brilliantly plausible excuse for being up in the middle of the night.
*By which I mean watch 30 seconds of before falling asleep and/or having to attend to some sort of ‘parenting’ activity.
May 14, 2017 at 7:54 pm
It’s all coming together in sleep-deprived perfection.
Cheers!
May 14, 2017 at 8:15 pm
Many Congratulations and best wishes, KC!
May 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm
Cheers!
May 14, 2017 at 8:16 pm
From deep in the bowels of the tenuous connection department, viz women and men playing together…
…plus the notion that the brand new regal progeny might be a nascent cricketer…
…here is a link to my report on the World Twenty20 Finals Day at Lord’s in 2009 – both the women’s and the men’s final.
http://ianlouisharris.com/2009/06/21/england-women-v-new-zealand-women-and-pakistan-v-sri-lanka-icc-world-twenty20-finals-day-lords-21-june-2009/
May 14, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Congratulations O King! This is most excellent news.
May 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm
Cheers!
May 15, 2017 at 3:10 am
Congratulations! Another time-saving tip is to eat over the sink or bin, so you don’t have to wash up or clean up afterwards.
May 15, 2017 at 7:55 am
Top tip. Bin in front of the fridge and we’re laughing.
Cheers!
May 15, 2017 at 8:12 am
Pleasure – I have a newborn at home too. Tiring but a lot of fun.
May 15, 2017 at 4:04 am
Congratulations, and may you experience good parenting, where parenting is defined as “figuring out the best way to get a baby to sleep”!!!
May 15, 2017 at 7:55 am
This already makes perfect sense.
Cheers!
May 15, 2017 at 6:36 am
Congratulations KC!
May 15, 2017 at 7:56 am
Cheers!
May 15, 2017 at 8:26 am
Very many Congratulations . Does your royal bloodline do primogeniture?