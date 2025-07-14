Why is the Lord’s pitch so woefully inconsistent?

2 minute read

Like many Lord’s Test pitches in recent years, the one for this England v India match started off an absolute pudding. Perhaps keen to shrug off the ground’s nickname as The Home of Absolute Puddings, it’s since deteriorated into something rather more treacherous.

For the first few days, Lord’s puddingly qualities were exacerbated by this year’s jam roly poly of a ball. The upshot was a breathtakingly old fashioned run rate (slow) with a decidedly modern over rate (glacial).

But then Zak Crawley walked out to bat in the second innings and everything suddenly came to life. Some say Crawley’s short on confidence, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen a more confident move than calling on the physio for a made-up injury immediately after stopping the bowler a bunch of times due to a pretend distraction.

(The only thing that might run it close was Shubman Gill stopping the game for a lovely, protracted massage so that KL Rahul could make up the time he’d been off the field – an absence that might otherwise have prevented him from opening the batting.)

The pitch was already overtired before Crawley’s impressively brassy play acting, but that was the trigger for some serious misbehaviour from then on.

All of which is a protracted justification for publishing a couple of images of Crawley playing a Jasprit Bumrah delivery with the serene dignity afforded to only the very few.

Textbook stuff.

Crawley really has enjoyed his time batting on the Lord’s surface this year.