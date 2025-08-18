Keep your enemies closer | a 2019 Edgbaston Ashes Test match report

2 minute read

Ged Ladd writes…

Out of the blue, Nigel Father-Barry invited a brace of Australian gentlemen – a father and son combination – to join our regular Heavy Rollers Group at Edgbaston. Nigel is our founder, so no-one, not even Charley “The Gent” Malloy, could object.

I sprang into action by documenting some moral conundrums, which King Cricket might have published separately by now.

> Unbelievably, despite endless elite debate, Australians have once again completely lost track of ‘the line’

I volunteered to walk our guests to the ground on the first day of the Test match. I tried to give them some elocution lessons during that two-mile walk but it was quite hopeless; their Strine accents simply didn’t want to go.

Mercifully, I managed to get them to the ground unscathed and found a friendly steward who let the Aussie guests in without forcing them into convict costumes and without condemning them to the Eric Hollies Stand; a place that Nigel had taught them to dread. I think I did well there, as, during my several subsequent walks around the ground, I saw many people who must have been thus punished, especially in the vicinity of The Eric Hollies.

Our Antipodean guests actually turned out to be extremely good company and very knowledgeable about cricket, ingratiating themselves with the Heavy Rollers and even with the assorted Raglan Stand masses seated around our group. Fiendish infiltration.

For example, the father, Papa Pete Blong Vila, had honeymooned in Vanuatu, an Austronesian archipelago/nation, rarely visited by tourists, that has long fascinated me. I asked if the visit had made a lasting cultural impact on him and his family. Papa Pete said, “mi no yet lanem Bislama”. Pete’s son, Boe Blong Pete, shook his head, concurring. When I asked if Papa Pete Blong Vila had brought back an assortment of penis gourds as souvenirs, I got some very strange looks indeed. In fact, Boe Blong Pete then rapidly changed the subject, telling tales of his father wrestling with a giant moray eel in the Indo-Pacific seas.

Towards the end of the first day’s play, a nice but rather drunken man sitting behind us asked if our guests wanted a picture of themselves with our group. With thanks to that man for the following surprisingly good snap.

From left to right: Ged Ladd, Boe Blong Pete, Papa Pete Blong Vila, Charley “The Gent” Malloy, The Boy Malloy, Harsha Goble. Please note that Nigel Father-Barry chose not to appear in the picture; understandable given the circumstances.

