The night before the 2005 Edgbaston Test (a match report)

Ged Ladd writes…

Since the end of the last century, I, together with a group of cricket nuts known as The Heavy Rollers, have attended the first day or three of the Edgbaston Test match. In the early years, our expeditions began the night before day one of the match, with cricket in the garden at Wadderton – The Children’s Society’s residential centre near Bromsgrove.

In 2004, things started to go downhill in more ways than one, with Wadderton’s closure imminent, plus Charley The Gent comedically attempting to defy the laws of physics and field a ball unscathed.

But Charley “The Gent Malloy” Bartlett was also a master of persuasion, as was Nigel “Father Barry” who had, once again, secured us front row seats for the 2005 Ashes Test.

In January 2005 an e-mail came through from Charley simply stating: “Here is an additional little treat to look forward to!!”

The above scan was clear: two lanes of the Edgbaston Cricket Centre for an hour, the evening before THAT Ashes Test match.

How did Charley pull off such a coup? Several long phone calls, almost certainly. Tales of tireless work for The Children’s Society, probably. Sob stories about the closure of Wadderton, perhaps. Implications that war veterans might be involved; vague mentions of battles past and “the fallen,” possibly. Chas didn’t disclose his sources and methods back then and he sure won’t do so now.

But in late March our group rejected that wonderful eve of Edgbaston 2005 opportunity. Big Papa Zambezi Jeff proposed that we stay at his Bedfordshire homestead, where he would cut a proper strip and arrange a barbeque for after the “eve of the Ashes” game. He sent the following pictures of the homestead view and the lawn upon which the strip would be cut.

The change of plan was agreed by acclamation.

I wonder how Chas phrased his cancellation of our Edgbaston booking? I don’t suppose it read:

“Dear Mr Basseit

Thanks for all the time you and your colleagues spent on the phone, listening to my pleadings, eventually acquiescing to my request for two lanes of the Indoor School on 3 August 2005. On reflection, the group would sooner play in Jeff’s back garden, so please cancel our booking.

Yours sincerely

Charley “The Gent Malloy” Bartlett”

