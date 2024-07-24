James Anderson’s final Test warm-up and the all-important sourcing of provisions for that game (a match report)

2 minute read

Ged Ladd writes…

I was at Lord’s when Jimmy Anderson played his first match there, in 2003, for Lancashire against Middlesex; about 10 days before his first Test. Now I was to be at Lord’s for Jimmy Anderson’s last match too.

This is a King Cricket report, so I cannot talk about the cricket itself. But Jimmy warming up before the match is not really “the cricket,” so I have submitted a picture of that.

I thought I had all the ingredients I needed to make a great picnic for Daisy on day two, but the more I mused during a guestless day one, the more I felt short of some essential ingredients for day two. Worse yet, I realised that my flat was wicked short of provisions generally – not least wine.

A cunning plan formed in my mind. England were to play a major football match the evening of day one. While most of the male population would be “having a semi” I’d nip into the local supermarket and clean up in there.

It was a great plan. The only shoppers were me and a handful of young women, presumably also avoiding the footie. Several were eyeing me with evident curiosity. No sign even of Noel Gallagher, who is one of my nodding acquaintances in that branch of Waitrose. (Other posh supermarket chains are available). Might the gawpy-eyed young women have mistaken me for Noel?

The resulting day two picnic comprised hot-smoked salmon with lime mayonnaise in poppy-seed bagels, ham and gherkin sandwiches, plus some biscuits and grapes. Modest, but to Daisy’s taste – Daisy looks suitably pleased in this picture.

On day three I went to Lord’s on my own again.

This is a King Cricket report, so I cannot talk about the cricket itself. But Jimmy milling about after the match is not really “the cricket,” so I have submitted a picture of that.

This last picture might also initiate a new King Cricket category: Cricketers displaying conspicuous indifference to interviewers.

