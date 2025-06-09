Blue for Bob Day 2024, England v West Indies at Edgbaston – a match report

3 minute read

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only really interested in your own experience, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. (But if it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.)

Daisy writes…

An honorary Heavy Roller, I sometimes join the gang for the Edgbaston Test. These days, that entails stopping in Leamington. Ged has a game of real tennis and we both have lunch with The Doctors of Leamington. On this visit, I chose to talk balls with Chris, one of the pros.

I asked if I could help making the balls.

Chris said no.

Ged and I stayed in Moseley – in the quirkiest Airbnb ever. Ged booked it because the kitchen looked amazingly big. It was. But the house, including the kitchen, was like an antique shop. Dozens of fine China tea sets, not one colander.

I asked Ged if I could help making the picnic. Ged said no.

For inexplicable reasons, Ged plain forgot to prepare sheets for the Heavy Rollers Prediction Betting Game this year. Harsha Ghoble looked at Ged in utter disbelief and on the verge of tears when the omission became clear. Ged rapidly set up an encrypted, cloud version of the game in our WhatsApp group.

Peter Plumber, a friend of ours from Lord’s, spotted me and Ged well before the start of play. He and his family were sitting several rows behind us, which put paid to one of the regular “extras” lines in the prediction game: guessing exactly when Ged first runs across someone he knows in the Edgbaston ground.

Day two was Blue For Bob Day. Some punters were really into it.

Ged told Harsha, yet again, about all the times he met Bob Willis.

Sam (of King Cricket fame) joined us at lunchtime again on day two this year, which was very nice.

Ged said there was a lot to write up for King Cricket this match. I asked if I could help…