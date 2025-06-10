Temba Bavuma’s South Africa Test team could go out on a high here, same as England’s 2019 50-over side did

< 1 minute read

Here’s an interesting little factoid: South Africa don’t have any Test matches scheduled for their next home summer.

South Africa’s strapping boys face Australia in the World Test Championship Final this week. We all know how they got there, because every preview has featured varying amounts of dappled shade. The short version is that they sent a third team to lose to New Zealand, but then went on a winning spree in short series against some of the weaker nations.

The nature of that schedule says something about the nation’s awkward relationship with Test cricket at the minute, but it doesn’t seem as if potentially becoming world champions has necessarily remedied that. Maybe if they win, they’ll actually line up a game or two. Maybe they won’t. Who knows?

The situation brings to mind England’s 2019 World Cup win, which the nation celebrated by removing all of its best white ball cricketers from domestic 50-over cricket.