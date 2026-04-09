A black standard poodle being conspicuously indifferent to a very good cricket book that you should definitely buy

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If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Chess grandmaster and commentator, Peter Svidler, submitted this really quite magnificent photo of a black standard poodle being conspicuously indifferent to The 50 Most Ridiculous Ashes Moments, the cricket book we wrote with Dan Liebke.

It’s the demeanour that really makes this one for us, but the painting in the background adds a certain something too.

The dog in question is Joyce (who Peter explained is named after James, not Ed).

Joyce is in Russia, so this probably also qualifies for our other regular feature, Cricket BatsIn Unusual Places.