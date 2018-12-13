Ged writes:

I was showing some guests around the Lord’s pavilion on a non match day. In the Committee Room, I pointed to the chair upon which Her Maj (The Queen, not King Cricket’s Mother) sits when she visits Lord’s.

There I spied this little cricket, which was being conspicuously indifferent to the home of cricket. Not only was it signally failing to look out upon the field of dreams, it was also negligently hogging the Royal Seat.

I hope this is not a sign of declining standards in society generally.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.