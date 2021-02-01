Email readers: Sorry you’ll have to click through to the website to see the photo. Probably should have mentioned that about a year ago when we first realised that the ‘featured image’ doesn’t appear.
Miriam writes:
Here’s my cat King Ghidorah being conspicuously indifferent to a pile of cricket books.
We found these books in the shed when we were looking for the baby set for the high chair. The books had probably been there since we moved in four years ago. They are now on the daybed in the study while we make space for them.
King Ghidorah decided that the gap behind them was the perfect sleeping spot despite having a large number of other sleeping options.
I was in the next room sitting on the sofa but he didn’t sleep next to me as he doesn’t like the grey sofa, only the green sofa. We’ve never understood why.
We never did find the high chair baby set. But then we never thought there were any books left in the shed so hopefully we’ll find the baby set when we next look for something else.
If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
2 comments
I had to Google to find the origins of the name King Ghidorah. I was intrigued by the answer:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_Ghidorah
I realise that many people around here will find it bizarre that I needed to Google that, but I’m on a bout of radical honesty about such matters. I had to do the same thing the other day to understand why the last two goals in the 1966 Football World Cup Final were controversial. Boy was I teased for that one.
Excellent stuff. I’ve never understood why cats choose to sleep on sharp edges or across lumpy things but there it is… Good luck when you’re looking for other things you find the thing you are not looking for.