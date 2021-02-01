Email readers: Sorry you’ll have to click through to the website to see the photo. Probably should have mentioned that about a year ago when we first realised that the ‘featured image’ doesn’t appear.

Miriam writes:

Here’s my cat King Ghidorah being conspicuously indifferent to a pile of cricket books.

We found these books in the shed when we were looking for the baby set for the high chair. The books had probably been there since we moved in four years ago. They are now on the daybed in the study while we make space for them.

King Ghidorah decided that the gap behind them was the perfect sleeping spot despite having a large number of other sleeping options.

I was in the next room sitting on the sofa but he didn’t sleep next to me as he doesn’t like the grey sofa, only the green sofa. We’ve never understood why.

We never did find the high chair baby set. But then we never thought there were any books left in the shed so hopefully we’ll find the baby set when we next look for something else.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.