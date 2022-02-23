If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Daisy writes:

Ged and I went to Radlett, where we joined “Yorkshire Simon” at the Middlesex v Durham match.

Simon presented us with a prized yellow courgette.

I photographed Ged with said vegetable.

The photograph might represent:

a) A vegetable being conspicuously indifferent to cricket;

b) Ged being conspicuously indifferent to his “rude vegetable picture” pose;

c) Yorkshire Simon being conspicuously indifferent to the Middlesex v Durham cricket match

Surely the King Cricket readership should decide what this photograph depicts.